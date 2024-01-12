en English
Puget Sound Energy Invests in Advanced Nuclear Technology: A Leap towards Clean Energy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Puget Sound Energy Invests in Advanced Nuclear Technology: A Leap towards Clean Energy

In a climate-conscious move, Puget Sound Energy (PSE), Washington State’s oldest and largest utility, has announced a USD 10 million investment into Energy Northwest’s project. This initiative is geared towards exploring the deployment of a next-generation nuclear energy facility in Washington. The investment is seen as a strategic step towards meeting the region’s energy needs, and more importantly, is in harmony with state policies that demand a significant shift towards clean electricity.

Embracing Advanced Nuclear Technology

Energy Northwest has selected X-energy’s Xe-100 advanced small modular reactor (SMR) as the preferred design for this project. The Xe-100 is a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor with an 80 MWe capacity, powered by TRISO fuel. This state-of-the-art design is expected to drive a new era of reliable, carbon-free energy for the region.

The investment from PSE supplements the approximately USD 10 million already injected into the project by Energy Northwest and other public utilities. This collective financial backing underscores the importance of advanced nuclear technology in the transition towards a decarbonized electric grid.

Voices from the Top

In the wake of this announcement, Energy Northwest’s CEO, Bob Schuetz, emphasized the role of advanced nuclear technology in this energy transition. He stressed that the project holds the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thus aligning with the state’s clean energy targets.

Parallelly, Mary Kipp, president and CEO of Puget Sound Energy, recognized the potential of advanced nuclear technology to deliver reliable, carbon-free energy. She asserted that the investment is a testament to PSE’s commitment to providing customers with affordable, clean energy solutions.

Plans for Future Deployment

As per the joint development agreement, the plan is to deploy up to 12 Xe-100 units near the Columbia nuclear power plant. The first module is expected to be operational by 2030, marking a significant milestone in Washington’s energy evolution.

Energy Northwest, a public power joint operating agency established by the state legislature in 1957, manages a diverse portfolio of energy sources. This includes the region’s sole nuclear power station. The organization is expected to play a pivotal role in Washington’s pursuit of a greenhouse gas emission-free electricity supply by 2045, a target set by legislation enacted in 2019.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

