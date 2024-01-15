en English
Pueblo County Schools Celebrate Surge in Graduation Rates

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Colorado’s Pueblo County has witnessed a positive shift in the graduation rates of its two public school districts, according to a report by the Colorado Department of Education. The Pueblo County School District 70 (D70) recorded a graduation rate of 92.3% for the Class of 2023, representing a 2% increase from the previous year and the highest figure since 2020. This significant improvement has been attributed to the active participation of counselors, teachers, and principals in the district’s educational process.

Surge in Graduation Rates

The Pueblo School District 60 (D60) also saw an upward trajectory in its graduation rates. The district marked a 79.8% graduation rate in 2023, up by 3.2% from 2022, and the highest since 2020. Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso chalks up this accomplishment to the unyielding dedication of the entire district team.

Notably, Colorado’s statewide graduation rate saw an encouraging improvement as well, reaching 83.1% in 2023. Several schools within the districts posted notably high graduation rates. Rye High School, part of D70, had a remarkable 98.0% graduation rate. Pueblo County High School and Pueblo West High School, both with larger student bodies, reported graduation rates close to Rye’s, with figures standing at 95.5% and 93.9%, respectively.

Leaders and Laggards

Leading the pack in Pueblo D60 was Central High School, which boasted a 91.5% graduation rate. Dolores Huerta Preparatory High followed closely with a rate of 89.1%. In a significant achievement, eight Pueblo-area schools exceeded the state average. Among them were Swallows Charter Academy High School in D70 and South and East High Schools in D60.

However, not all schools in the districts showed similar progress. D70 Alternative Learning Academy and Dutch Clark Digital Online at Paragon reported comparatively lower rates, although the latter registered a commendable 12% year-over-year improvement.

Rise in Mesa County Valley Graduation Rates

Elsewhere in the state, the Mesa County Valley School District 51 also celebrated its highest four-year graduation rate in possibly 17 years. The district’s graduation rate stood at 81.2%, exceeding the pre-COVID rate of 79.6%. Fruita Monument High School and Palisade High School within the district saw increases of 2.5% and 1.6% in their graduation rates, respectively. The district’s strategic plan focusing on academic success, data-informed instruction, and early exposure to career pathways for students was attributed to this success.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

