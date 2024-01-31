Public Storage to Disclose Q4 2023 Earnings on February 20, Conference Call Scheduled

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), an eminent real estate investment trust (REIT) and a prestigious member of both the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, has unveiled its plans to disclose its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results. The firm has marked February 20, 2024, following the market close, as the date for the release of these crucial financial figures. In an effort to ensure transparency and foster open dialogue with stakeholders, the company has scheduled a conference call for the subsequent day, February 21, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Conference Call Details

The conference call, set to discuss the financial results in depth, is accessible via both domestic and international dial-in numbers. Additionally, a webcast of the call will be made available on the company's event calendar, providing a convenient alternative for those unable to directly participate. To cater to those who may miss the live event, a replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 6, 2024. However, access to this replay requires the provision of an access ID for replay purposes.

Public Storage's Extensive Portfolio

As of September 30, 2023, Public Storage boasts interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities scattered across 40 states in the United States. These facilities collectively offer approximately 217 million net rentable square feet. Public Storage is not limited to domestic operations, however. The company also holds a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited. Shurgard operates 267 self-storage facilities in seven Western European countries under the Shurgard brand, providing about 15 million net rentable square feet.

Company Overview

Public Storage is headquartered in Glendale, California. Its primary line of business involves the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of self-storage facilities. The firm's announcement of its forthcoming earnings release and conference call demonstrates its commitment to maintaining open lines of communication with its stakeholders while continuing to expand its extensive portfolio of self-storage facilities, both domestically and internationally.