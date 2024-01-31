Public Storage Set to Release Q4 2023 Earnings Results

Public Storage, a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of both the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, has declared its intent to unveil the earnings results for Q4 2023 after market hours on February 20, 2024. The company has also organized a conference call for the next day, February 21, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, to discuss the financial findings in detail.

Public Storage: A Brief Overview

Specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of self-storage facilities, Public Storage, as of September 30, 2023, held interests in a whopping 3,028 facilities spanning 40 states in the U.S. This impressive portfolio encompasses approximately 217 million net rentable square feet.

Global Presence

In addition to its extensive domestic interests, the company also boasts a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited. Operating under the Shurgard brand, the firm owns 267 self-storage facilities across seven Western European countries, totaling nearly 15 million net rentable square feet. Public Storage, with its headquarters nestled in Glendale, California, thus maintains a robust international presence in the self-storage market.

Looking Ahead

With the release of its Q4 2023 earnings results pending, Public Storage looks forward to sharing its financial performance with stakeholders and the wider market. The scheduled conference call will provide an opportunity for investors and analysts alike to delve into the specifics of the company's financial trajectory and future strategies. As the world eagerly anticipates this release, the self-storage industry giant continues to drive forward, cementing its place as a stalwart in the sector.