Public Outcry in Portland Over Fey & Poehler Shows Amid Winter Weather

Portland, Oregon, a city known for its vibrant arts scene, is currently amidst a storm of discontent. The decision not to cancel performances by renowned comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the Moda Center, despite severe winter weather conditions, has sparked public outcry. The shows were scheduled for a Saturday, but the city’s wintry grip has left many concerned about attending.

Public Grievances Pour In

Throughout the day, local news station KATU has been fielding grievances from worried attendees. The concerns are not without merit. Portland’s weather can be unpredictable, and the current conditions have led many to question the safety of proceeding with the events. Despite these concerns, no official announcement regarding cancellation or rescheduling has been made.

Moda Center’s Advisory

In light of the weather conditions and dual events, the Moda Center has issued an advisory on its website. It urges attendees to arrive early, anticipating limited parking availability. The Center also encourages carpooling, utilizing public transit, or ride-sharing as alternatives to individual commuting. It’s a move designed to mitigate the potential traffic chaos but does little to quell safety concerns.

Officials Yet to Respond

KATU News reached out to officials at the Moda Center seeking an explanation for the decision to proceed with the shows. However, as of this reporting, no response has been received. This lack of communication has only fueled the public’s frustration, leaving many to wonder if their concerns will be addressed or if they will be forced to brave the elements for the sake of entertainment.