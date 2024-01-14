en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Public Outcry in Portland Over Fey & Poehler Shows Amid Winter Weather

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
Public Outcry in Portland Over Fey & Poehler Shows Amid Winter Weather

Portland, Oregon, a city known for its vibrant arts scene, is currently amidst a storm of discontent. The decision not to cancel performances by renowned comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the Moda Center, despite severe winter weather conditions, has sparked public outcry. The shows were scheduled for a Saturday, but the city’s wintry grip has left many concerned about attending.

Public Grievances Pour In

Throughout the day, local news station KATU has been fielding grievances from worried attendees. The concerns are not without merit. Portland’s weather can be unpredictable, and the current conditions have led many to question the safety of proceeding with the events. Despite these concerns, no official announcement regarding cancellation or rescheduling has been made.

Moda Center’s Advisory

In light of the weather conditions and dual events, the Moda Center has issued an advisory on its website. It urges attendees to arrive early, anticipating limited parking availability. The Center also encourages carpooling, utilizing public transit, or ride-sharing as alternatives to individual commuting. It’s a move designed to mitigate the potential traffic chaos but does little to quell safety concerns.

Officials Yet to Respond

KATU News reached out to officials at the Moda Center seeking an explanation for the decision to proceed with the shows. However, as of this reporting, no response has been received. This lack of communication has only fueled the public’s frustration, leaving many to wonder if their concerns will be addressed or if they will be forced to brave the elements for the sake of entertainment.

0
United States Weather
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
30 seconds ago
Lehigh Wrestling Team Secures Narrow Victory Over Cornell in Thrilling Dual Match
In an exhilarating display of sheer grit and tactical prowess, Lehigh University’s wrestling team clinched a hard-fought 17-16 triumph over Cornell University in a nail-biting dual match. This victory was the product of relentless efforts, strategic decisions, and a series of wins in the final three matches, where Lehigh wrestlers triumphed head-to-head against ranked opponents.
Lehigh Wrestling Team Secures Narrow Victory Over Cornell in Thrilling Dual Match
Arts Alley Project Ushers in New Wave of Dining and Entertainment in Concord
57 seconds ago
Arts Alley Project Ushers in New Wave of Dining and Entertainment in Concord
Utah State Clinches Narrow Victory Over UNLV in Thrilling Basketball Game
57 seconds ago
Utah State Clinches Narrow Victory Over UNLV in Thrilling Basketball Game
Manchester City and School Budgets Poised for a Potential 5% Increase
31 seconds ago
Manchester City and School Budgets Poised for a Potential 5% Increase
Challenges Ahead for University of Washington Huskies after Coaching Departure
39 seconds ago
Challenges Ahead for University of Washington Huskies after Coaching Departure
High School Basketball Showdown: A Roundup of Recent Games
42 seconds ago
High School Basketball Showdown: A Roundup of Recent Games
Latest Headlines
World News
Arewa Leaders Urge President Tinubu to Act Against Underperforming Service Chiefs
17 seconds
Arewa Leaders Urge President Tinubu to Act Against Underperforming Service Chiefs
Lehigh Wrestling Team Secures Narrow Victory Over Cornell in Thrilling Dual Match
30 seconds
Lehigh Wrestling Team Secures Narrow Victory Over Cornell in Thrilling Dual Match
Manchester City and School Budgets Poised for a Potential 5% Increase
31 seconds
Manchester City and School Budgets Poised for a Potential 5% Increase
Della Shaw-Elder Appointed International Technical Official for 2024 Paris Olympics
39 seconds
Della Shaw-Elder Appointed International Technical Official for 2024 Paris Olympics
Challenges Ahead for University of Washington Huskies after Coaching Departure
39 seconds
Challenges Ahead for University of Washington Huskies after Coaching Departure
High School Basketball Showdown: A Roundup of Recent Games
42 seconds
High School Basketball Showdown: A Roundup of Recent Games
Utah State Clinches Narrow Victory Over UNLV in Thrilling Basketball Game
57 seconds
Utah State Clinches Narrow Victory Over UNLV in Thrilling Basketball Game
Senator Jim Risch Backs Donald Trump for Upcoming Presidential Race
1 min
Senator Jim Risch Backs Donald Trump for Upcoming Presidential Race
Alabama's 2nd Congressional District Primed for Heated Democratic Primary
1 min
Alabama's 2nd Congressional District Primed for Heated Democratic Primary
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app