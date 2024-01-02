Public Invited to Participate in AB 617 Community Steering Committee Meeting

The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) and Comite Civico del Valle (CCV), in a bid to foster open dialogue and transparency, are calling on the public to engage in the first monthly meeting of the El Centro-Heber-Calexico Corridor AB 617 Community Steering Committee for the year. The meeting, which is set to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, aims to address environmental concerns and consider suggestions from the public.

Public Participation and the Steering Committee

This initiative is part of a larger drive to involve the local community in environmental decision-making processes directly. The public is encouraged to participate by submitting questions and comments to the designated email address, AB617harderco.com, by 3:00 p.m. on the same day. These submissions will form an integral part of the meeting’s agenda, ensuring that the concerns of the community are addressed and their voices heard.

Bridging the Language Gap

To ensure inclusivity and full participation, Spanish interpretation will be available during the meeting. This move is in line with the committee’s commitment to overcoming language barriers and ensuring that every member of the community feels heard and represented.

More Information on the Meeting

For those seeking additional information regarding the meeting or the committee, the ICAPCD and CCV have provided a resource in the form of www.icab617community.org. This platform serves as a comprehensive guide to the committee’s work, the meeting schedules, and other relevant information, further strengthening the committee’s commitment to transparency and public engagement.