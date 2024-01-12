en English
Public Hearing Highlights Threats to Environmental Protections for Jockey’s Ridge State Park

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
Public Hearing Highlights Threats to Environmental Protections for Jockey's Ridge State Park

In an emboldened display of public participation, a recent hearing held by the Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) in Manteo, North Carolina, underscored potential threats to environmental protections for the renowned Jockey’s Ridge State Park. The park, celebrated for its expansive medano, saw its status as an area of environmental concern (AEC) abruptly reversed at the state level from October through early January.

Regulatory Rollbacks and Their Impact

This unexpected change, coupled with the elimination of 30 CRC rules as a consequence of a budget bill ratified by the North Carolina General Assembly, ignited a state-level lawsuit. The CRC, perturbed by the impacts on its mandate to regulate coastal development and safeguard natural resources, initiated the legal proceedings.

Public Hearing and Community Response

During the hearing, the community’s support for the AEC status of Jockey’s Ridge was unanimous. The significance of the park’s preservation resonated deeply, with Nags Head Mayor Ben Cahoon emphasizing the rule’s importance. The public’s opportunity to contribute written comments extends until February 1, with the CRC expected to make a final decision on their adoption later that month.

Forward Plan of the CRC

Looking ahead, the CRC is set to adopt ‘temporary rules’ as a replacement for emergency rules set to expire in March. This strategy aims to maintain critical protections for the park and other coastal areas, effectively bridging the gap between the past and future regulations. Further hearings have been scheduled in coastal counties, continuing the dialogue on this pressing concern.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

