Public Hearing Highlights Threats to Environmental Protections for Jockey’s Ridge State Park

In an emboldened display of public participation, a recent hearing held by the Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) in Manteo, North Carolina, underscored potential threats to environmental protections for the renowned Jockey’s Ridge State Park. The park, celebrated for its expansive medano, saw its status as an area of environmental concern (AEC) abruptly reversed at the state level from October through early January.

Regulatory Rollbacks and Their Impact

This unexpected change, coupled with the elimination of 30 CRC rules as a consequence of a budget bill ratified by the North Carolina General Assembly, ignited a state-level lawsuit. The CRC, perturbed by the impacts on its mandate to regulate coastal development and safeguard natural resources, initiated the legal proceedings.

Public Hearing and Community Response

During the hearing, the community’s support for the AEC status of Jockey’s Ridge was unanimous. The significance of the park’s preservation resonated deeply, with Nags Head Mayor Ben Cahoon emphasizing the rule’s importance. The public’s opportunity to contribute written comments extends until February 1, with the CRC expected to make a final decision on their adoption later that month.

Forward Plan of the CRC

Looking ahead, the CRC is set to adopt ‘temporary rules’ as a replacement for emergency rules set to expire in March. This strategy aims to maintain critical protections for the park and other coastal areas, effectively bridging the gap between the past and future regulations. Further hearings have been scheduled in coastal counties, continuing the dialogue on this pressing concern.