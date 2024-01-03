en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Public Commenting Period Open for Proposed Power Line to Los Alamos National Laboratory

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:28 am EST
Public Commenting Period Open for Proposed Power Line to Los Alamos National Laboratory

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has unrolled a public commenting period running until January 17 for a project proposal concerning the construction of a new 14-mile electric power transmission line. This line is designed to serve the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) situated in New Mexico.

Purpose of the Proposed Transmission Line

The construction of this line is deemed essential for guaranteeing a reliable electricity supply to the LANL, a facility that has earned acclaim for its contributions to national security and scientific research. The proposed transmission line forms a part of the NNSA’s broader strategy to upgrade infrastructure to support the laboratory’s ongoing and future operations.

Public Insight and Environmental Assessment

As part of the decision-making process, the NNSA has released a draft environmental assessment outlining the potential impacts of the project. This document is open for review and feedback from interested parties. The public commenting period and the insights drawn from the environmental assessment will significantly shape the final decision regarding the implementation of the new transmission line.

Debate Surrounding the LANL

The LANL has been a subject of debates, particularly with its connection to discussions about increased plutonium pit production at the lab. A city councilor had to retract her proposed resolution to halt preparations for pit production, prioritize the clean-up of nuclear waste, and cut down spending on nuclear weapons. This withdrawal came in response to the pushback from LANL backers and lack of support from the Mayor. Despite being valued for its economic impact, some groups advocate for a stance against increased weapons production, citing safety and environmental risks. Nonetheless, LANL maintains that its goals remain unaltered regardless of the resolution passed by Santa Fe.

0
Energy United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

US Ethanol Production Hits Two-Year Peak Amid Midwest Surge

By Justice Nwafor

Arkansas PSC Seeks Utility Input on Utilizing Federal Funds for Enhanced Services

By BNN Correspondents

JA Solar Completes Module Shipment for ACWA Power's Uzbekistan Solar Project

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Nigeria's Energy Challenge: Fuel Price Crisis, Subsidy Allegations, and the Hope of New Refineries

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Halliburton Recognized in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for Third C ...
@Business · 10 mins
Halliburton Recognized in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for Third C ...
heart comment 0
Day & Zimmermann Lands a $985 Million Contract with Tennessee Valley Authority

By Rafia Tasleem

Day & Zimmermann Lands a $985 Million Contract with Tennessee Valley Authority
Slovakia to Diversify Gas Supply with New LNG Terminal Amid Russian Import Halt

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Slovakia to Diversify Gas Supply with New LNG Terminal Amid Russian Import Halt
Pierre City Utilities Weighs Addition of Power Generation Capabilities Amid Rising Consumption

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pierre City Utilities Weighs Addition of Power Generation Capabilities Amid Rising Consumption
District Metals Corp Gains Full Control of Viken Deposit with Acquisition of Remaining Licenses

By Waqas Arain

District Metals Corp Gains Full Control of Viken Deposit with Acquisition of Remaining Licenses
Latest Headlines
World News
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
26 seconds
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
31 seconds
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital
37 seconds
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital
Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety
48 seconds
Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
2 mins
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
2 mins
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
3 mins
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
3 mins
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
4 mins
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
31 seconds
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
15 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app