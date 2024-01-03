Public Commenting Period Open for Proposed Power Line to Los Alamos National Laboratory

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has unrolled a public commenting period running until January 17 for a project proposal concerning the construction of a new 14-mile electric power transmission line. This line is designed to serve the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) situated in New Mexico.

Purpose of the Proposed Transmission Line

The construction of this line is deemed essential for guaranteeing a reliable electricity supply to the LANL, a facility that has earned acclaim for its contributions to national security and scientific research. The proposed transmission line forms a part of the NNSA’s broader strategy to upgrade infrastructure to support the laboratory’s ongoing and future operations.

Public Insight and Environmental Assessment

As part of the decision-making process, the NNSA has released a draft environmental assessment outlining the potential impacts of the project. This document is open for review and feedback from interested parties. The public commenting period and the insights drawn from the environmental assessment will significantly shape the final decision regarding the implementation of the new transmission line.

Debate Surrounding the LANL

The LANL has been a subject of debates, particularly with its connection to discussions about increased plutonium pit production at the lab. A city councilor had to retract her proposed resolution to halt preparations for pit production, prioritize the clean-up of nuclear waste, and cut down spending on nuclear weapons. This withdrawal came in response to the pushback from LANL backers and lack of support from the Mayor. Despite being valued for its economic impact, some groups advocate for a stance against increased weapons production, citing safety and environmental risks. Nonetheless, LANL maintains that its goals remain unaltered regardless of the resolution passed by Santa Fe.