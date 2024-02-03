Public Colleges May Not Be the Cheapest Option for Out-of-State Students

The rising cost of higher education has become a critical issue for students like Abigail Mokuba, a high school senior from Baltimore, who is considering public schools due to financial constraints. According to a Sallie Mae report, a whopping 78% of families are eliminating potential colleges based on their high costs, with nearly half of college applicants ranking affordability as their primary consideration. However, it appears that public colleges may not always present the most affordable option, especially for students coming from out of state.

Public vs. Private College Costs

While in-state tuition at public institutions tends to be cheaper, out-of-state students often encounter higher fees. The average cost for the 2022-23 academic year stands at $28,240 for out-of-state students at public colleges, compared to $39,400 at private colleges, as reported by the College Board. Once additional expenses are factored in, some undergraduates could be shelling out more than $70,000 annually at both private and out-of-state public schools.

Financial Aid: The Game Changer

Despite the high sticker price of private colleges, they often have more resources for financial aid, which can significantly reduce the cost. Robert Franek, from The Princeton Review, observes that the average scholarship award at some private colleges is over $50,000, potentially bringing out-of-pocket costs down to around $20,000, sometimes even lower than the cost of attending a public college.

Calculating the True Cost

Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert, urges students to take into account all tuition and fees, in addition to grants, scholarships, and student loans, when calculating their out-of-pocket costs to compare different colleges. He recommends that the total borrowed amount should not exceed a student's projected starting salary to ensure that loan repayment remains manageable within a decade. To make an informed decision, students are encouraged to visit colleges personally to assess if the school is a good fit for them.

Stanford University is often seen as a dream college for many students, highlighting the importance of having multiple options to increase the chances of attending a preferred institution. In the grand scheme of things, choosing a college is not just about the cost, but also about the quality of education, available resources, and the overall fit for the student.