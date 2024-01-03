PTC Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Global biopharmaceutical company, PTC Therapeutics, Inc., has announced its participation in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

An overview of the company and its groundbreaking work will be presented on January 8, with the event being webcast live on their website.

A Global Presence in Rare Disorder Treatment

PTC Therapeutics is a pioneering entity in the biopharmaceutical field, specializing in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from rare disorders.

The company’s approach is centered around leveraging scientific expertise and an expansive global commercial infrastructure to provide treatments for those with unmet medical needs.

A Diversified Pipeline and Value Maximization

The company prides itself on maintaining a diversified pipeline of transformative medicines. This, in turn, ensures the provision of a broad array of treatment options for patients and maximizes value for all stakeholders.

Their portfolio includes promising treatments for Huntington’s disease, such as gene therapy, PTC518, pridopidine, and SAGE 718, with ongoing trials and regulatory designations to ensure their safety and efficacy.

Connecting With Investors and Media

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has ensured that all interested parties, including investors and media representatives, will have access to the presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and archived for 30 days on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor section of PTC Therapeutics’ website. In addition, the company has provided contact information for any further queries.