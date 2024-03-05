PSO Violinist Christopher Wu to Enthrall at Sewickley Music Club Spring Opening

On Tuesday, March 12 at 1:30 p.m., Sewickley Music Club members will gather at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 405 Fredrick Ave., to kick off the spring 2024 season of programs. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra violinist Christopher Wu is set to perform his unique program entitled "Music+Mindfulness+Wellness."

From Orchestral Stages to Teaching Podiums

Christopher Wu, described by TribLive as a musician of "virtuoso command with a depth of musical understanding," has not only graced the stages with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra but has also shared his expertise with upcoming musicians as an adjunct professor of violin at Carnegie Mellon University. A graduate of the Eastman School of Music, Wu joined the first violin section of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in 1988. Over his three-decade orchestral career, he has performed with esteemed ensembles including the Boston Symphony and the Cleveland and Philadelphia Orchestras.

Chamber Music and Beyond

Wu's dedication to music extends beyond the orchestral scene as an active chamber musician. He has collaborated with renowned artists such as Joshua Bell, Gil Shaham, Emanuel Ax, and the Muir String Quartet. His musical journey has also taken him to leading music festivals around the globe, enhancing his repertoire and musical connections. Wu's students, benefiting from his wealth of experience, have secured prestigious positions in notable ensembles worldwide, including the Pittsburgh Symphony, New York Philharmonic, and Amsterdam Concertgebouw.

A Man of Many Interests

Beyond his professional achievements, Christopher Wu is known for his love for sports, having served as the music director for the weddings of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Pirates star Andrew McCutchen. In his leisure, Wu enjoys golf, traveling, and cooking. He plays a violin made in 1727 by Nicolo Gagliano, a testament to his deep connection with the history and art of music. Wu, together with his family and an energetic Australian shepherd named Bentley, resides in Mars, Pennsylvania, embodying the blend of a distinguished career and a fulfilling personal life.

As the Sewickley Music Club prepares to welcome Wu for its spring season opener, attendees are in for a treat - a harmonious blend of music, mindfulness, and wellness. Information on the Sewickley Music Club membership can be found on its Facebook page or by reaching out to Donna Pavlis. The club's choice to feature Wu underscores its commitment to presenting programs that not only entertain but also enrich the community's cultural landscape.