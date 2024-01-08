PSEG Long Island Readies for Impending Storm, Prepares Robust Response

PSEG Long Island is bracing for impact as another storm is predicted to hit its service area on Tuesday evening, continuing into Wednesday morning. Meteorologists anticipate over 2 inches of rainfall and winds with peak gusts reaching between 60-75 mph. This weather system poses a significant risk of toppling trees and tearing down branches onto wires, potentially resulting in power outages across the region.

Ready for Response

PSEG Long Island has prepared its personnel to respond to outages swiftly and safely throughout the storm’s duration. The utility company is not facing this potential crisis alone. They have orchestrated a team of more than 350 off-Island utility workers to assist their in-house crews in tackling the predicted challenges the storm may bring. This robust response strategy aims to minimize the duration of any possible service disruptions and ensure the safety of its customers.

Preparation and Prevention

Michael Sullivan, the vice president of Electric Operations at PSEG Long Island, confirmed that the company has completed system and logistic checks and is primed to deploy staff to manage any disruptions caused by the storm. He emphasized the company’s commitment to maintaining reliable service and ensuring public safety in the face of adverse weather conditions.

Guidance for Customers

PSEG Long Island urges its customers to prepare for the impending storm. The utility company has made available a plethora of storm safety tips on its website, encouraging customers to equip themselves with the knowledge needed to weather the storm. This proactive approach not only empowers customers but also aids in minimizing potential damage and risk.