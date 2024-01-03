en English
Aviation

PSA Airlines Unveils New Maintenance Base at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
PSA Airlines Unveils New Maintenance Base at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines Group, Inc., has unveiled plans to open a new maintenance base at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in April 2024. This marks a significant stride forward for PSA Airlines, as the new base will be ninth in their maintenance network, hinting at an ambitious expansion strategy.

PSA Airlines Continues to Expand its Horizon

The existing bases of PSA Airlines are strategically scattered across the United States. These include Akron-Canton Airport (CAK), Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT), Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Dayton International Airport (DAY), Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP), Norfolk International Airport (ORF), Pensacola International Airport (PNS), and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV). Each of these bases has played a pivotal role in the airline’s growth, and the forthcoming DFW base is poised to follow suit.

DFW Base: A Beacon of Enhanced Operational Support and Reliability

The DFW base is projected to function as a line-maintenance operation and is slated to house a stores facility. This facility is designed to provide enhanced operational support, thereby further strengthening PSA Airlines’ commitment to delivering seamless and reliable services to its customers.

DFW Base to Drive PSA Airlines’ Growth Strategy

Richard Ugarte, Vice President of A/C Maintenance and Engineering at PSA Airlines, believes that the introduction of the DFW base is a powerful move. It is expected to play a crucial role in supporting the airline’s growth plan and in enhancing the reliability of the services offered to their customers. As PSA Airlines continues to grow, the new base will lay the groundwork for further advancements and ensure that the airline remains at the forefront of the industry.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

