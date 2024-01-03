PSA Airlines Unveils New Maintenance Base at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines Group, Inc., has unveiled plans to open a new maintenance base at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in April 2024. This marks a significant stride forward for PSA Airlines, as the new base will be ninth in their maintenance network, hinting at an ambitious expansion strategy.

PSA Airlines Continues to Expand its Horizon

The existing bases of PSA Airlines are strategically scattered across the United States. These include Akron-Canton Airport (CAK), Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT), Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Dayton International Airport (DAY), Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP), Norfolk International Airport (ORF), Pensacola International Airport (PNS), and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV). Each of these bases has played a pivotal role in the airline’s growth, and the forthcoming DFW base is poised to follow suit.

DFW Base: A Beacon of Enhanced Operational Support and Reliability

The DFW base is projected to function as a line-maintenance operation and is slated to house a stores facility. This facility is designed to provide enhanced operational support, thereby further strengthening PSA Airlines’ commitment to delivering seamless and reliable services to its customers.

DFW Base to Drive PSA Airlines’ Growth Strategy

Richard Ugarte, Vice President of A/C Maintenance and Engineering at PSA Airlines, believes that the introduction of the DFW base is a powerful move. It is expected to play a crucial role in supporting the airline’s growth plan and in enhancing the reliability of the services offered to their customers. As PSA Airlines continues to grow, the new base will lay the groundwork for further advancements and ensure that the airline remains at the forefront of the industry.