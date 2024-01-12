PS Logistics Acquires BMT, Expands Southeast Operations

In a significant development, PS Logistics, a leading transportation company, has expanded its Southeast operations with the acquisition of BMT (Buddy Moore Trucking). The move is part of an ongoing growth strategy that has seen the company acquire 25 trucking operations since 2016, and will enhance its presence in the southeastern United States.

Acquisition Details

The purchase of BMT, a company with a fleet that includes a 130-truck flatbed division and a 120-truck dedicated van division, along with a nonasset logistics division, marks a substantial addition to PS Logistics’ operations. The acquisition price has not been disclosed, and BMT will continue to operate as a standalone division within PS Logistics.

Strategic Alignment

This acquisition aligns with PS Logistics’ mission to provide excellent customer service and maintain a driver-first culture. The company, which ranks No. 33 on the Transport Topics Top 100 list of North American for-hire carriers, and No. 3 on the flatbed/heavy specialized carriers list, boasts a significant fleet of 1,900 tractors, 1,350 lease-to-own tractors, 700 owner-operated tractors, and 6,400 trailers.

Growth and Expansion

PS Logistics’ acquisition of BMT follows two other major purchases in 2023 – Rinaudo Enterprises, specializing in hauling industrial equipment, and Action Dedicated, known for automotive components transportation. These acquisitions, along with BMT’s addition, illustrate PS Logistics’ aggressive growth strategy and commitment to expanding its services and reach.

BMT’s CEO, Buck Moore, expressed optimism for the future collaboration, praising PS Logistics’ acquisition execution and the value they deliver. This acquisition spree by PS Logistics since 2016, involving 25 trucking companies and five nonasset logistics operations, highlights a broader trend in the transportation industry, with larger companies increasingly consolidating smaller operators to achieve scale and operational efficiencies.