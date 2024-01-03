Prudential Plaza to Undergo $50 Million Renovation

One of Chicago’s architectural landmarks, the Prudential Plaza, is set to undergo a colossal $50 million renovation. This ambitious project, led by the Wanxiang America Real Estate Group, is expected to span four years. The objective is to elevate the complex’s allure in an increasingly competitive office market by enhancing its amenities, thus attracting new tenants.

Revamping the Prudential Plaza

The 2.3 million-square-foot complex will see a host of innovative additions. One of the most striking features will be a rooftop deck that will serve as a connecting bridge between One Prudential Plaza and Two Prudential Plaza. This outdoor space will offer a variety of recreational amenities, including a pickleball court and a putting green. Additionally, a bar with panoramic views of Millennium Park will add to the deck’s appeal.

Further enhancements include a state-of-the-art fitness center and modernized lobbies for both towers. The renovations are part of a broader strategy to overcome leasing challenges and attract anchor tenants interested in naming rights. Wanxiang has secured a two-year extension on their $389 million mortgage on the property with an option to extend it through 2029.

Settlement over Naming Rights

Another significant development is the settlement between Wanxiang and Prudential over naming and signage rights. This resolution clears the path for attracting potential tenants who may be interested in acquiring these rights. Despite the challenges, Wanxiang remains optimistic about the future of the complex.

The revamp of Prudential Plaza reflects the evolution of the modern office environment. With the addition of recreational facilities and state-of-the-art amenities, the complex is set to redefine workplace dynamics in Chicago’s downtown area.