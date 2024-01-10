Provo City School District Announces Two-Hour Delay Due to Winter Storm

A powerful winter storm has forced the Provo City School District in Utah to announce a two-hour delay in the start of classes on Wednesday. The school district’s decision comes in the wake of adverse weather conditions that hit the area on Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a forecast suggesting a similar pattern for Wednesday.

Putting Safety First

The district’s primary concern is the safety of its students and staff. The decision to delay the start of classes is a precautionary measure to ensure everyone can arrive at school safely. The storm system, which is fast-moving and has already brought several inches of snow to Utah, could potentially cause power outages, snow squalls, and even pose an avalanche danger. With snowfall estimates ranging from 3 to 8 inches in the valleys and up to 2 feet in the mountains, the storm is expected to persist through the weekend.

Adapting to Weather Conditions

The school district’s transportation system will be employing the Below Bench Pickup locations in the morning to adapt to the change in schedule. School buses are expected to collect students at these spots, with pickup times being two hours later than usual. However, due to the unpredictability of the weather conditions, there could be delays in bus arrivals.

Impact on School Programs and Athletics

In light of the delay in school start times, there will be no half-day kindergarten, preschool, or other midday or after-school programs. Despite the weather conditions, high school athletics will continue as scheduled, unless otherwise directed by the Superintendent. Parents have been reminded to communicate with the school if their child will be late or absent, and they are encouraged to make decisions that prioritize their child’s safety.

In conclusion, as the Provo City School District grapples with the ongoing storm, it has put in place measures to ensure the safety of its students and staff. With another storm expected to hit northern Utah on Friday and into the weekend, the district is poised to adapt and respond to ensure minimal disruption to its activities.