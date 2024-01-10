en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Provo City School District Announces Two-Hour Delay Due to Winter Storm

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
Provo City School District Announces Two-Hour Delay Due to Winter Storm

A powerful winter storm has forced the Provo City School District in Utah to announce a two-hour delay in the start of classes on Wednesday. The school district’s decision comes in the wake of adverse weather conditions that hit the area on Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a forecast suggesting a similar pattern for Wednesday.

Putting Safety First

The district’s primary concern is the safety of its students and staff. The decision to delay the start of classes is a precautionary measure to ensure everyone can arrive at school safely. The storm system, which is fast-moving and has already brought several inches of snow to Utah, could potentially cause power outages, snow squalls, and even pose an avalanche danger. With snowfall estimates ranging from 3 to 8 inches in the valleys and up to 2 feet in the mountains, the storm is expected to persist through the weekend.

Adapting to Weather Conditions

The school district’s transportation system will be employing the Below Bench Pickup locations in the morning to adapt to the change in schedule. School buses are expected to collect students at these spots, with pickup times being two hours later than usual. However, due to the unpredictability of the weather conditions, there could be delays in bus arrivals.

Impact on School Programs and Athletics

In light of the delay in school start times, there will be no half-day kindergarten, preschool, or other midday or after-school programs. Despite the weather conditions, high school athletics will continue as scheduled, unless otherwise directed by the Superintendent. Parents have been reminded to communicate with the school if their child will be late or absent, and they are encouraged to make decisions that prioritize their child’s safety.

In conclusion, as the Provo City School District grapples with the ongoing storm, it has put in place measures to ensure the safety of its students and staff. With another storm expected to hit northern Utah on Friday and into the weekend, the district is poised to adapt and respond to ensure minimal disruption to its activities.

0
Education United States Weather
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
17 mins ago
Temporary Closure of Challenor Creative Arts and Training Centre Due to Electrical Damage
The Challenor Creative Arts and Training Centre, a beacon of artistic development and professional growth in Barbados, has announced a temporary closure. The shutdown, effective from Tuesday, January 9, 2024, to Friday, January 12, 2024, is a response to unexpected electrical damage that has significantly impacted the facility’s infrastructure. Unforeseen Infrastructure Damage The disruption has
Temporary Closure of Challenor Creative Arts and Training Centre Due to Electrical Damage
A Significant Stride in Guam's Simon Sanchez High School Construction with New RFP
39 mins ago
A Significant Stride in Guam's Simon Sanchez High School Construction with New RFP
Florida Schools Pioneer Innovation in Education: A Look at the Future of Learning
41 mins ago
Florida Schools Pioneer Innovation in Education: A Look at the Future of Learning
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
18 mins ago
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
Education Minister Advocates for Improvements, Not a Review, of Ghana's Free SHS Policy
30 mins ago
Education Minister Advocates for Improvements, Not a Review, of Ghana's Free SHS Policy
Suspended RSAF Officer Pleads Guilty to Trespassing and Molesting NTU Student
37 mins ago
Suspended RSAF Officer Pleads Guilty to Trespassing and Molesting NTU Student
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
2 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
2 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
2 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
5 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
11 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
15 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
16 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
17 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
17 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
20 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app