Proviso School District Penalized for Fourth FLSA Violation

Illinois-based Proviso Township High School District 209 has been hit with a staggering penalty of over $111,000 for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The district's failure to pay its security guards the required overtime wages has resulted in its fourth violation since 2007, shedding light on an alarming pattern of non-compliance with federal labor laws.

FLSA Violation and Penalties

The district court's consent judgment, delivered by District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, revealed that the district neglected to pay the necessary overtime wages to 46 security guards for hours worked beyond the standard 40 in a workweek. This violation occurred over a two-year period, from April 13, 2020, to April 12, 2022. The financial implications for the school district are significant, with the payment comprising $55,758 in back wages and an identical sum in liquidated damages. The district is also burdened with $54,602 in civil penalties due to its history of repeated violations.

Commitment to Future Compliance

In an effort to rectify its repeated non-compliance and avoid future legal ramifications, Proviso has committed to implementing an electronic timekeeping system. This will be complemented by providing comprehensive FLSA training to its staff members, ensuring that they are well-versed in federal wage laws. The school district, which manages three high schools serving communities in western Cook County, has also pledged to ensure future compliance with these labor laws.

Importance of Legal Compliance

The Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division, responsible for conducting the investigation that led to this litigation, has emphasized the crucial importance of legal compliance by public institutions. The department has underscored the serious consequences that can ensue from a repeated failure to adhere to federal wage laws, using the Proviso case as a stark reminder for other institutions to maintain strict compliance with the FLSA.