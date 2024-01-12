Protests Erupt as After School Satan Club Convenes in Tennessee Elementary School

The inaugural meeting of the After School Satan Club at Chimneyrock Elementary School in Cordova, Tennessee, stirred a wave of protests even as the attendees reportedly enjoyed the event. Despite opposition from faith and educational leaders, the school complied with legal requirements, allowing the club, hosted by The Satanic Temple, to convene. The event saw a significant turnout of protestors, with Charlotte Bergmann, the organizer, expressing concerns over a spiritual battle between God and the satanic club.

The After School Satan Club

The After School Satan Club presents itself as an alternative to the dominant faith-based clubs in schools. The Satanic Temple, a nontheistic religious group, organizes the club. It regards Satan not as a divine being but as a symbolic figure signifying the rejection of tyranny and the celebration of the human mind and spirit. The activities in the club aim to foster a scientific and rational worldview, rather than propagating superstitious beliefs or converting children to any religious ideology.

Protests and Controversy

The announcement of the club had initially sparked opposition from faith and education leaders. However, they conceded that they would follow the law and permit the organization to meet. On the day of the club’s launch, dozens of protestors gathered outside the school, indicating the high degree of controversy surrounding the club. Charlotte Bergmann, who organized the protest, expressed her belief that the fight was essentially a spiritual one between God and the satanic club.

Children’s Response to the Club

Despite the protests and controversy, The Satanic Temple reported that the children who attended the inaugural meeting enjoyed the activities. The club’s activities, which include science projects, community service projects, puzzles, games, nature activities, and arts and crafts, aim to promote a scientific, rational, and non-superstitious worldview.