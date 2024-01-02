Proteome Sciences Unveils High-Tech Laboratory in San Diego Biotech Hub

Biotechnology firm Proteome Sciences has inaugurated a new laboratory in San Diego, one of the largest biotech hubs in the United States. The ultramodern facility is equipped with cutting-edge Orbitrap Ascend Tribrid mass spectrometry and automated sample preparation platforms, designed to cater to the burgeoning demand from US customers, particularly in the realm of drug development.

Meeting Demand in the Biotech Hub

San Diego’s biotech sector has been the recipient of considerable investment, with a whopping $17.2 billion in funding and an additional $6 billion from the US National Institute of Health for the fiscal year 2023. Recognizing this growth, Proteome Sciences elected to establish their new laboratory here, providing local clients, including pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions, with convenient access to their services. A significant advantage of this decision is the elimination of the need for international sample transportation, thereby heightening the allure of Proteome Sciences’ offerings.

Enhancing Proteomics Solutions

The laboratory will offer the company’s proteomics research tools, assays, and services, including TMTpro 32plex and single cell proteomics (SCP). These services will be available from both their US and European laboratories. Dr. Ian Pike, president of Proteome Sciences US, expressed his enthusiasm for the new facility, noting its potential to provide easier access to the company’s state-of-the-art facilities and services.

Reinforcing Proteome Sciences’ Position

This expansion is set to solidify Proteome Sciences’ leadership in the proteomics field and its role in advancing pharmaceutical research and drug development. Notwithstanding the company’s difficult 2023, with revenues witnessing a year-on-year dip due to project postponements, Proteome Sciences has experienced a significant uptick of over 50% in the past year, with shares currently valued at 5.45p. With the opening of the new laboratory, the company is poised for a promising future in the United States.