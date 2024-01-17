Protection Plus Inc. Repeatedly Violates Federal Wage Laws: Department of Labor

The U.S. Department of Labor has once again found Protection Plus Inc., an Indianapolis-based security company, in violation of federal wage laws. Marking the third instance in five years, the firm has failed to pay overtime to its security personnel, a repeat and willful violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The latest investigation revealed that 31 security professionals are owed $28,334 in overtime back wages and liquidated damages for the period from January 8, 2021, to November 18, 2022.

Recurring Non-Compliance

The company's non-compliance with FLSA regulations is not a recent occurrence but stretches back to prior years. In 2022, a consent judgment required the company to pay $185,459 in wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages to 215 workers, along with a $69,540 civil penalty. In an earlier instance in 2018, the firm was ordered to pay $98,949 in overtime back wages and liquidated damages to 158 workers and a $25,000 civil penalty.

Consequences of Wage Violations

As a result of the company's repeated violations, the Department of Labor has assessed $27,597 in civil money penalties. The guard services industry, in which Protection Plus operates, ranks among the top 20 industries with high violation rates. Aaron Loomis, the Wage and Hour Division District Director, stressed that adherence to federal wage laws is not optional. He warned that illegal wage practices could negatively impact an employer's ability to recruit and retain workers.

Industry-wide Issue

Protection Plus's violations of federal wage laws are symptomatic of a broader issue in the guard services industry. In the fiscal year 2023, the Wage and Hour Division recovered over $5.2 million in back wages for nearly 5,000 workers in the industry. This underlines the necessity for companies to comply with FLSA regulations and the importance of stringent enforcement of these laws to protect workers' rights.