Prospects of Peace: Aaron Miller Discusses Israel-Hamas Negotiations

Seasoned diplomat, Aaron David Miller, is set to engage in a pivotal conversation with The Post’s Michael Birnbaum on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The dialogue is aimed to shed light on the prospects of negotiations between Israel and Hamas, offering perspectives on potential pathways to peace and the implications of ongoing hostilities. Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, will bring his extensive knowledge of Middle East affairs to this discourse.

Israel-Hamas Conflict: The Backdrop

Israel has been engaged in an intense bombing and ground campaign in Gaza since Hamas led deadly attacks in Israel on Oct 7. This conflict has created a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with half of its population at risk of starvation. The situation has also tested the relationship between the United States and Israel in a consequential manner.

The Assassination of Saleh al Arouri

Hamas confirmed the death of its top deputy, Saleh al Arouri, along with two other leaders of the group’s armed wing in an explosion in Lebanon. The strike was deemed to be the work of Israel by two U.S. officials. This incident is likely the initial spark in a series of covert strikes Israel will carry out against Hamas officials or operatives connected to the deadly Oct. 7 assault.

The Legal and International Implications

Israel’s Supreme Court made a landmark ruling challenging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government. The court struck down a law limiting the judiciary’s power and ruled that justices have the authority to strike down laws if they harm the fundamental tenets of the Jewish and democratic character of the state. This conflict has also led to an international backlash against Israeli ministers’ calls for Palestinians to be resettled outside of Gaza.

The conversation between Miller and Birnbaum is set to provide insights into one of the most enduring and complex conflicts in the world, exploring the roles the United States could play and the different outcomes that might emerge after the war concludes.

