International Relations

Prospects of Peace: Aaron Miller Discusses Israel-Hamas Negotiations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
Prospects of Peace: Aaron Miller Discusses Israel-Hamas Negotiations
Israel-Hamas negotiations

Seasoned diplomat, Aaron David Miller, is set to engage in a pivotal conversation with The Post’s Michael Birnbaum on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The dialogue is aimed to shed light on the prospects of negotiations between Israel and Hamas, offering perspectives on potential pathways to peace and the implications of ongoing hostilities. Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, will bring his extensive knowledge of Middle East affairs to this discourse.

Israel-Hamas Conflict: The Backdrop

Israel has been engaged in an intense bombing and ground campaign in Gaza since Hamas led deadly attacks in Israel on Oct 7. This conflict has created a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with half of its population at risk of starvation. The situation has also tested the relationship between the United States and Israel in a consequential manner.

(Read Also: UN Condemns Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital: The Human Cost of Conflict)

The Assassination of Saleh al Arouri

Hamas confirmed the death of its top deputy, Saleh al Arouri, along with two other leaders of the group’s armed wing in an explosion in Lebanon. The strike was deemed to be the work of Israel by two U.S. officials. This incident is likely the initial spark in a series of covert strikes Israel will carry out against Hamas officials or operatives connected to the deadly Oct. 7 assault.

The Legal and International Implications

Israel’s Supreme Court made a landmark ruling challenging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government. The court struck down a law limiting the judiciary’s power and ruled that justices have the authority to strike down laws if they harm the fundamental tenets of the Jewish and democratic character of the state. This conflict has also led to an international backlash against Israeli ministers’ calls for Palestinians to be resettled outside of Gaza.

The conversation between Miller and Birnbaum is set to provide insights into one of the most enduring and complex conflicts in the world, exploring the roles the United States could play and the different outcomes that might emerge after the war concludes.

(Read Also: The Profound Influence of Zionist Rabbis on Israeli Politics)

0
International Relations United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

