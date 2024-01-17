Prospect Heights Greenlights Wolf Road Sidewalk Project

On January 8, the city council of Prospect Heights greenlit a budget of $478,873.20, paving the way for the much-anticipated Wolf Road Sidewalk Project. The project encompasses an extensive 1.21-mile stretch from Palatine Frontage Road to Edward Road, a plan that has been on the drawing board since 2019. The project's blueprint highlights a comprehensive renovation including the construction of a new sidewalk, curb and gutter, storm drain improvements, and a host of other upgrades.

Funding the Infrastructure Leap

The city displayed remarkable financial acumen over several years, securing multiple grants to fund the substantial project. Remarkably, the local fee match only forms about 12% of the nearly $4 million total cost. Initial funding was boosted by the Invest in Cook grant. The project subsequently garnered further support from an array of grants including the Access to Transit grant, the Federal Congestion Mitigation Air Quality grant, and the Illinois Transportation Enhancement grant. An additional significant financial leg-up came from a Community Private Funding grant of $1.1 million, obtained in 2021.

Enhancing Safety and Efficiency

The project's primary objective is to increase the sidewalk width to five feet, a move aimed at promoting safety for children and other pedestrians. The city council confirmed that Prospect Heights and public works would shoulder the responsibility of maintaining the new sidewalk. The project also delves into hot-mix asphalt pavement patching, driveway reconstruction, pavement markings, pedestrian traffic signal improvements, parkway restoration, and railway crossing improvements.

The Road Ahead

With the budget now approved, the project is expected to hit the ground running, with completion expected by summer 2024. This ambitious infrastructure overhaul is set to transform the face of Prospect Heights, making it safer, more efficient, and more accessible for all residents. The city's commitment to this project is a testament to its dedication to enhancing the quality of life for its citizens, one sidewalk at a time.