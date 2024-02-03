Proposed Bill in Tennessee Seeks to Make Gun Safety a Mandatory Course in Schools

Gun safety may soon become a mandatory course in Tennessee schools, from elementary through grade 12, as a new bill, HB 2882, is currently under consideration. The bill, proposed by Representative Chris Todd (R-Madison County), focuses on educating students on the safe storage of firearms and the appropriate actions to undertake if they encounter one, rather than teaching them how to use weapons.

The Contours of the Proposed Bill

HB 2882 aims to initiate gun safety as a required school curriculum starting from the 2025-2026 academic year. The proposed course will enlighten students on various aspects related to firearms, including school safety, how to avoid injury if they find a firearm, the importance of never touching a found firearm, and the need to immediately notify an adult about the location of a discovered firearm. The bill clearly states that the curriculum would exclude the use of live ammunition or firearms in the classroom.

Preparation and Implementation

The proposed bill stipulates that the Tennessee Department of Education, in consultation with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will be responsible for developing the curriculum. However, the idea hasn't been widely discussed with educators, and Rep. Todd admitted to not having received feedback from teachers on the need for such a curriculum. This raises questions on the implementation and integration of the proposed course within the existing academic structure.

Potential Bipartisan Support and Concerns Raised

Despite the lack of extensive discussion with educators, the bill could receive bipartisan approval. Representative GA Hardaway (D-Memphis) has expressed support for the bill, provided that the curriculum is prepared correctly and taught from a hunting and hunting education perspective. Nonetheless, concerns have been raised by JC Bowman, Director and CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, who worries about the bill's impact on academic performance and the potential additional burden it might place on teachers. Yet, Bowman doesn't rule out the possibility of supporting gun safety training that could potentially protect children.

As this proposed bill continues to make its way through the legislative process, it is clear that the journey towards implementing gun safety education in Tennessee schools will require thoughtful deliberation, comprehensive planning, and balanced consideration of all viewpoints.