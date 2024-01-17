Promoting Racial Equity in Outdoor Recreation: A Martin Luther King Jr. Day Initiative

In a significant stride towards racial equity in outdoor recreation, prominent organizations of Sussex County, New Jersey, joined hands on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Outdoors on Purpose, Natural Ground 1, and the New Jersey School of Conservation, hosted a day of service at the school's Sandyston campus. They aimed to break down barriers and promote inclusivity in a sector disproportionately dominated by white individuals, with a staggering 77% of national park visitors fitting this demographic.

Volunteering for Equity and Inclusion

Volunteers partook in various conservation activities, from debris removal to invasive plant uprooting. This event was not just about cleaning up the campus; it emphasized the message that outdoor conservation and community service do not necessitate vast experience or resources. It was a day of reflection on the historical exclusion of Black and brown communities from outdoor spaces, and a statement of their rightful claim to these spaces.

Creating Safe Spaces Outdoors

Outdoors on Purpose founder, Tenisha Malcolm-Wint, spoke on the importance of creating safe spaces for communities traditionally marginalized in outdoor recreation. She emphasized that these initiatives help address traumas associated with historical exclusion and the necessity of reclaiming outdoor areas.

Addressing Barriers to Access

The Executive Director of the New Jersey School of Conservation, Kerry Pflugh, is committed to increasing access for people of color to outdoor activities. Natural Ground 1's Dena Corbin noted that the cost of transportation poses a significant challenge for students from urban areas to access these spaces. Marsha Benovengo, a board member at the School of Conservation and a state chair of Trout Unlimited, underscored the importance of diversity in outdoor spaces. She viewed the day as an embodiment of freedom and an appreciation for nature.