Prominent Oregon Law Firm Strengthens Team with Seasoned Attorney

In a significant development, Jenna Richards, a seasoned criminal defense attorney, has joined the ranks of the Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group, a leading law firm based in Oregon. This move is set to fortify the team at their Portland office, expanding their bandwidth in dealing with a broad spectrum of criminal cases. Jenna brings with her a rich trove of experience and expertise, having handled minor violations, misdemeanors, complex felonies, and Measure 11 charges in her career.

Richards' Stint at Washington County

Prior to this, Richards was associated with Washington County where she worked on the 'Early Case Resolution (ECR)' docket, handling both court-appointed and retained cases. This experience has honed her skills, making her adept at navigating the complex legal landscape, and uniquely positions her to provide compassionate advocacy for the firm's clients.

Expectations from Richards' Arrival

John Gilroy, a partner at the firm, has expressed his excitement over Richards' addition to the team, underlining her alignment with the firm's commitment to legal excellence and justice. Gilroy is confident that Richards' arrival will substantially enhance the firm's legal services, especially in the realms of criminal defense, DUI defense, personal injury, employment discrimination, and harassment.

Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group: A Brief Overview

The Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group, with its offices spread across Oregon, is renowned for its high ethical standards, client-focused approach, and deep expertise in various legal areas. The firm's reputation in providing top-notch legal services is expected to be further bolstered by the addition of Jenna Richards, whose distinguished career and dedicated approach are anticipated to significantly contribute to the firm's continued success.