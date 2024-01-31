Prominent Law Firm Probes Adtalem Global Education Inc. over Potential Securities Laws Violations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, widely recognized as a leading shareholder rights law firm, has kick-started an investigation on behalf of the investors of Adtalem Global Education Inc. The probe concerns potential infringements of federal securities laws. This action trails a report by Safkhet Capital Research, published on January 30, 2024, which accused Adtalem of adopting aggressive and misleading admission tactics.

Controversial Allegations against Adtalem

The report scrutinized Adtalem's business model, implying that students are manipulated without a definite graduation path. It suggested students are seen as a source of liquidity, discarded before impacting quality metrics, or provided with substandard education for career success or loan repayment. The publication of this report triggered a significant plunge of 18.6% in Adtalem's stock price, causing notable investor harm.

Investigation Initiated by GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is now actively reaching out to individuals possessing non-public information about Adtalem to assist in the investigation or potentially participate in the SEC Whistleblower Program. This program offers rewards for information leading to successful SEC recoveries. The law firm has a strong reputation for representing investors and consumers in intricate class action litigation. It boasts a history of securing substantial recoveries for clients in various cases of corporate misconduct.

Call to Action for Adtalem Investors

Investors who have incurred losses on their Adtalem investments are invited to contact GPM to discuss options for pursuing claims to recover their losses. The firm's initiative into the potential securities law violation by Adtalem underscores its commitment to upholding investor rights and ensuring fair play in corporate governance.