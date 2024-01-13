Project Runway’s Oscar Lopez Defends Lara Trump’s Risqué Gown Amid Controversy

The New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, the club owned by Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, was not merely a party. It was a display of fashion, confidence, and the strength of public figures to face criticism. Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and potential future First Lady, has recently been the centre of controversy for her New Year’s Eve outfit choice. She wore a risqué gown designed by ‘Project Runway’ star Oscar Lopez, a move that sparked a flurry of comments on social media.

Unveiling the Controversy

Lara’s daring fashion choice, a gown featuring an audacious plunging neckline and a long slit, was showcased to her 1.6 million followers on Instagram. The design, although applauded by many for its sensuality and elegance, ignited criticism from some quarters, with comments branding it as ‘trashy,’ ‘disrespectful,’ and inappropriate for a potential future First Lady. The backlash, however, did not seem to sway Lara or the designer behind the creation.

Oscar Lopez Defends His Creation

Oscar Lopez, the designer of the controversial dress, stepped forward to defend both his work and Lara’s choice to wear it. He stated that the criticism and backlash were merely manifestations of jealousy. In his view, the dress, created with sensuality and elegance, perfectly encapsulated Lara’s confident personality. He further emphasized that Lara was unfazed by the criticism and remained steadfast in her choice of attire.

The New Year’s Eve Celebration

The New Year’s Eve event, besides being a fashion showdown, was also a family gathering and political platform. It included notable members of the Trump family and featured entertainment by Vanilla Ice. Donald Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, made a point to mention that Melania Trump was absent because of her mother’s illness. The event, therefore, was not just about Lara’s dress but also about the family’s unity, political ambitions, and their ability to handle public scrutiny.