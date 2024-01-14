en English
Human Rights

Project Dynamo’s Operation: Lighthouse Aims to Save Trafficked American Children

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Project Dynamo’s Operation: Lighthouse Aims to Save Trafficked American Children

On National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Bryan Stern, the founder of the nonprofit organization Project Dynamo, announced the launch of ‘Operation: Lighthouse,’ a mission to rescue American children trafficked internationally. The initiative underscores the organization’s commitment to saving children who have unwittingly become victims of child sex trafficking—those who have been kidnapped, seduced or have strayed abroad.

From Disaster Zones to Global Hotspots

Established in the tumultuous period of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, Project Dynamo has a commendable track record of rescuing nearly 7,000 individuals from disaster zones and conflict areas. Stern’s attention was redirected to the plight of trafficked American children after witnessing traffickers preying on Ukrainian refugees. Investigations led to the shocking discovery of American minors in explicit content originating from Central and South America, highlighting the urgency and scale of the predicament.

Addressing the Invisible Crisis

Stern drew parallels between the human trafficking issue and the fentanyl crisis, both of which, despite their devastating impact, often remain invisible to the public eye. He referenced a recent operation in Florida that successfully rescued 28 victims and led to the arrest of 123 traffickers. Stern’s message to parents was clear: vigilance and preparedness can make all the difference. He encouraged them to devise emergency plans, establish a ‘duress’ word, and actively manage the privacy settings on their children’s smartphones as proactive measures against trafficking.

Project Dynamo: Beacon of Hope

The mission of Project Dynamo extends beyond rescue. It is also about creating awareness of a critical issue that continues to ravage lives, often unnoticed. By stepping into areas where American law enforcement cannot reach, the organization aims to shine a light on the dark corners of human trafficking and bring home American children ensnared in these heinous crimes.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

