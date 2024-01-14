Project 351 Celebrates ‘Launch Day’ and 5000th Ambassador

In the heart of Boston, an annual tradition unfolded as hundreds of eighth-grade leaders from every corner of Massachusetts assembled to hail the commencement of Project 351’s service year and celebrate the program’s impressive milestone of 5000 Ambassadors. The event, aptly termed ‘Launch Day,’ pays homage to the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and was graced by the presence of prominent figures such as Governor Maura Healey, Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, and Senator Ed Markey.

Project 351: A Decade of Empowering Young Leaders

Originating in 2011, Project 351 is a unique initiative aimed at nurturing service, leadership development, and civic engagement among young leaders. The program’s Launch Day is characterized by a cooperative afternoon of service, in collaboration with partner organizations such as La Colaborativa, Immigrant Family Services Institute, and Cradles to Crayons. These partnerships serve to amplify the initiative’s impact, with the fruits of this collective labor directly benefiting over 15,000 individuals.

John Hancock’s Continued Support

John Hancock, a part of Manulife and a founding supporter of Project 351, continues to play a pivotal role in the initiative. James Gallagher of Manulife, taking an active part in the launch event, marks the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering youth empowerment and community service.

Impact of Project 351

Marking its 14th cohort with the Class of 2024, Project 351 has seen its Ambassadors immerse themselves in service projects spanning across Greater Boston. The cumulative efforts of these young leaders, numbering over 5,000, have left a positive imprint on more than 1.3 million people in Massachusetts. The non-profit thrives on the support of its ambassadors, foundations, corporations, and individuals, with notable backers being the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, Martin Richard Foundation, and Crimson Lion Lavine Family Foundation.