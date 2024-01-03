Progress on $3.2 Billion New Lock at the Soo Project: Lock Wall Monoliths Construction Underway

In a significant stride for US infrastructure, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is progressing steadily on the $3.2-billion New Lock at the Soo project in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. A recent award of $213.8 million contract option to Kokosing Alberici Traylor LLC for the construction of lock wall monoliths marks a pivotal step in the project. The monoliths, functioning as critical structural components of the new lock, will replace two smaller, outdated locks, aligning with the dimensions of the existing Poe Lock.

The New Lock: A Modern Infrastructure Marvel

The new lock, designed to handle modern ‘laker’ shipping vessels, will measure 1,200 feet in length, 110 feet in width, and 32 feet in depth. The construction involves 21 chamber monoliths, each 44 feet wide and 70 feet tall, with concrete placement in 5-foot lifts. This joint venture, including companies from Ohio, Missouri, and Indiana, was previously bestowed a $1.1-billion contract for the project’s third and final phase in 2022. Additional contract options, amounting to $281.3 million, have been granted to cover various construction activities like cofferdams, bridge construction, stabilization of existing monoliths, and excavation.

The Soo Locks: Critical for Commerce

The Soo Locks play a pivotal role in facilitating the movement of 80 million tons of commercial commodities annually. They allow vessels to bypass the rapids on the St. Mary’s River, connecting Lake Superior and Lake Huron. The construction of the new lock aims to alleviate pressure on the Poe Lock, built in the 1960s, which is increasingly in need of repairs and rehabilitation.

Progress and Future Plans

The project’s initial stage, the deepening of the upstream approach, was successfully concluded in 2022. The second phase, rehabilitating the upstream approach walls, is scheduled for completion in the summer. With four more contract options worth $320 million planned over the next two years, the new Soo Lock is expected to be operational by 2030, enhancing the efficiency and capacity of this crucial maritime artery.