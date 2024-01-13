en English
Economy

Progress in U.S.-India Social Security Agreement, More Work Ahead: Katherine Tai

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:07 am EST
Progress in U.S.-India Social Security Agreement, More Work Ahead: Katherine Tai

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced today that her office has received fresh data from India concerning the proposed social security pact between the two nations. While admitting that progress had been made, Tai emphasized that a significant amount of work remained before the agreement could be finalized. Social security agreements are typically designed to protect workers who divide their careers between two countries, ensuring they do not pay social security taxes twice on the same income and have access to proportional benefits from both nations. The proposed U.S.-India agreement aims to clarify and streamline these issues for workers and employers, but the specifics are still being negotiated. Tai’s remarks underscore ongoing dialogue and efforts to reach a consensus and satisfactory terms for both countries.

Trade Representative Tai’s Statement

During a discussion with Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Tai highlighted various trade policy issues, including the potential bilateral social security pact. India’s agenda for the meeting included addressing non-tariff barriers and pushing for a social security agreement that would exempt short-term visa holders from contributing to social security. The Indian government has submitted relevant information on its social security schemes to initiate negotiations on the agreement.

Benefits for Indian IT Professionals

The agreement is projected to be particularly beneficial for Indian IT professionals working in the U.S and expatriates in either country. If implemented, they would not be required to contribute to the social security scheme of the host country. This development comes amidst bilateral trade discussions between the U.S. and India, with the two nations examining import management, cooperation in the critical minerals sector, and agricultural market access issues. These talks also addressed concerns over visa processing delays for Indian businesses.

Continued Negotiations

Tai’s statement indicates that there is a considerable amount of work to be done before these discussions can be finalized. The ongoing dialogue aims to facilitate an understanding of India’s proposal and to ensure that the mutual interests of both nations are met. As the negotiations continue, the potential implications of this agreement for both countries are becoming increasingly apparent. The details of the agreement are still being negotiated, and further updates are expected as the discussions progress.

Economy International Relations United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

