ProColor Collision Debuts in North Carolina, Greensboro Welcomes New Auto Repair Facility

ProColor Collision, a leading name in auto repair, has officially expanded its footprint to the East Coast with the inauguration of its first location in North Carolina, specifically in the Greensboro area. This milestone marks a significant development in the company's U.S. expansion strategy. ProColor Collision Greensboro West, transitioning from Phoenix Body and Paint LLC, continues to uphold its I-CAR Gold certification, showcasing a commitment to excellence and quality in collision repair services.

From Military Service to Collision Repair Success

Owned and operated by industry veteran Russ Morgan, the Greensboro West location represents the culmination of over 30 years of dedication to the collision repair industry. Morgan, whose journey started after his military service in Desert Storm, has built a reputable business grounded in high-quality customer service and skilled craftsmanship. Under his leadership, ProColor Collision Greensboro West not only maintains state-of-the-art facilities but also embodies a culture of continuous improvement and community engagement.

Empowering Growth with ProColor Collision

Partnering with ProColor Collision opens a new chapter for Morgan and his team. This collaboration brings forth a wealth of benefits, including enhanced buying power, strengthened insurer relationships, access to advanced business tools, and ongoing training opportunities. Such resources empower the Greensboro West facility to envision a future of growth and success without compromising its independence or dedication to customer satisfaction. Furthermore, the shop's commitment extends beyond the garage doors, offering a 10% discount to veterans, first responders, hospital employees, and students from the local university, thereby reinforcing its connection to the Greensboro community.

A Bright Future Ahead

With the backing of ProColor Collision, Russ Morgan and his team are poised for continued success. Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network, has expressed confidence in the Greensboro West facility's potential to thrive within the ProColor Collision network. This expansion not only signifies ProColor Collision's growing presence in the U.S. but also highlights the brand's commitment to supporting local businesses and communities. As ProColor Collision Greensboro West embarks on this new journey, its dedication to quality, customer service, and community involvement remains unwavering, setting a precedent for future locations across the country.