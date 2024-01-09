en English
Business

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Reports Strong Preliminary Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a pioneer in surgical robotics, has announced remarkable preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The company, famed for its innovative urology solutions including the AquaBeam Robotic System, a minimally invasive urologic surgery device specifically designed for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), has acknowledged a significant increase in utilization and a surge in U.S. system sales.

Strong Fiscal Performance

The company discloses an estimated fourth-quarter revenue ranging from $43.3 million to $43.6 million. Additionally, the fiscal year 2023 revenue is projected to be approximately $135.9 million to $136.2 million. With such stellar figures, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation underscores a robust financial year, reflecting an impressive 81 to 82% increase in annual revenue.

Driving Factors

CEO Reza Zadno expressed satisfaction with these results, attributing the success to exceptional real-world clinical outcomes of Aquablation Therapy, a robust capital sales team, and growing surgeon interest. The company’s strategic positioning with the largest capital sales team in its history suggests a targeted effort to capture market share. The high average selling price of the systems indicates a premium product offering, which, coupled with the monthly utilization rates, suggests that PROCEPT’s solutions are gaining traction not just in sales but also in practical use.

Looking Ahead

The company has announced plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 on February 27, 2024. These preliminary results are subject to adjustment as they are unaudited. However, the company’s forward-looking statements about its projected financial performance and the potential of its products indicate an optimistic outlook for 2024. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation remains committed to advancing patient care with its surgical robotic system, backed by clinical evidence and peer-reviewed studies, thereby reshaping the landscape of urology.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

