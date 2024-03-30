Priyanka Chopra's Chic Bralette-Skirt Combo at Mannara's Bash: Style & Price Unveiled

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently illuminated Mannara Chopra's birthday celebration with their presence and impeccable fashion sense.

The couple, who had been visiting India to spend quality time with Priyanka's family, made headlines with their stylish ensembles at the event. Priyanka's choice of attire, a white bralette and skirt set from Devon Windsor, particularly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts.

Spotlight on Style

At the heart of Priyanka Chopra's wardrobe choice was the Kiara Top and Sage Skirt ensemble, sourced from Revolve. This outfit, characterized by its elegant simplicity and sophisticated design, did not just accentuate Priyanka's silhouette but also reflected her penchant for merging comfort with style.

The outfit's cost, totaling ₹11,089, with the skirt priced at ₹2,814 and the top at ₹8,275, showcases the accessibility of celebrity fashion to the public. Priyanka's look was completed with tasteful accessories and makeup, highlighting her natural beauty and fashion-forward approach.

Event Highlights

Beyond fashion, the event was a celebration of familial bonds, with Priyanka and Nick Jonas participating in Mannara Chopra's birthday festivities. The couple's presence underscored their commitment to family, despite their busy international schedules.

This gathering was not just about marking another year but also about reinforcing the ties that bind the Chopra family together. Their visit also included a trip to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, further integrating personal traditions with public appearances.