Princeton Professors Secure NEH Grants for Humanities Research

Princeton University professors Angela Creager and Ryo Morimoto have been recognized by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) for their exemplary contributions in the field of humanities. The NEH has awarded them grants as part of a funding initiative aimed at supporting 260 humanities projects throughout the United States.

NEH Funds to Propel Innovative Research

NEH Chair Shelly C. Lowe underscored the importance of these awards, stating they play a crucial role in backing exceptional humanities scholarship and facilitating institutions of various sizes. Angela Creager, the Thomas M. Siebel Professor in the History of Science and a professor of history, received a $60,000 grant for her proposed book titled "Environment, Mutation, Cancer: A History of the Ames Test."

Spotlight on Angela Creager's Work

Since 1994, Creager has been a vital part of Princeton's faculty. Currently chairing the Department of History, her academic concentration lies in the history of biomedical research in the 20th century. This focus has culminated in several books on relevant topics. Apart from her research and writings, Creager imparts her knowledge through courses on the history of science and biology, and the impact of the atomic bomb on postwar science and culture.

Ryo Morimoto and His Contributions

Ryo Morimoto, an assistant professor of anthropology, has been granted an equal amount of $60,000 to work on his second book, "Disasters, Crises and Robot Development in Japan and the U.S." His previous work, "Nuclear Ghost: Atomic Livelihoods in Fukushima's Gray Zone," published in April 2023, reflects his research interests in nuclear history, culture, and memory. This semester, Morimoto is educating students at Princeton about robotics in human ecology and the nuclear and toxic impacts on society.

These grants represent a significant step forward in the advancement of humanities scholarship. By funding these projects, the NEH is facilitating a deeper understanding of the world, its history, and the complexities that define our existence.