Prince Harry’s ‘Living Legend of Aviation’ Recognition Provokes Backlash

Prince Harry, a former Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, is set to be honored as a “living legend of aviation” at an upcoming ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. The decision has ignited a firestorm of controversy with critics, including defense chiefs, and retired British Army Colonel, questioning the legitimacy of the accolade.

Harry’s Recognition: Merit or Publicity?

Critics argue that the title is disproportionally grand for Harry’s contributions and suggest the award may be a ploy to garner publicity rather than genuinely honoring significant accomplishments in aviation. The backlash has been vocal, with Admiral Lord West, a former Royal Navy chief, calling the decision “pathetic” and others implying that the award is more about celebrity than merit.

A Controversial Figure

While Harry’s military service and his creation of the Invictus Games for wounded service personnel are acknowledged, some believe there are more deserving individuals for such an accolade. The controversy surrounding Harry’s recognition has sparked criticism from various corners, including retired British Army Colonel Richard Kemp. The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst notably snubbed Harry in a book honoring notable alumni, leading to speculation about the reasons behind the exclusion.

The Ceremony Continues

Despite the criticism, Harry is set to be honored at the ceremony, hosted by actor John Travolta, on January 19 in Beverly Hills. This induction into the US Aviation Hall of Fame has led to comparisons with aviation legends like Chuck Yeager and Amelia Earhart, causing further debate about the award’s validity.

In conclusion, Harry’s recognition as a ‘Living Legend of Aviation’ has sparked a debate about the criteria for such recognitions, the role of celebrity in these decisions, and the balance between acknowledging service and genuine achievement in the field of aviation.