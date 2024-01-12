en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Prince Harry’s ‘Living Legend of Aviation’ Recognition Provokes Backlash

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:56 pm EST
Prince Harry’s ‘Living Legend of Aviation’ Recognition Provokes Backlash

Prince Harry, a former Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, is set to be honored as a “living legend of aviation” at an upcoming ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. The decision has ignited a firestorm of controversy with critics, including defense chiefs, and retired British Army Colonel, questioning the legitimacy of the accolade.

Harry’s Recognition: Merit or Publicity?

Critics argue that the title is disproportionally grand for Harry’s contributions and suggest the award may be a ploy to garner publicity rather than genuinely honoring significant accomplishments in aviation. The backlash has been vocal, with Admiral Lord West, a former Royal Navy chief, calling the decision “pathetic” and others implying that the award is more about celebrity than merit.

A Controversial Figure

While Harry’s military service and his creation of the Invictus Games for wounded service personnel are acknowledged, some believe there are more deserving individuals for such an accolade. The controversy surrounding Harry’s recognition has sparked criticism from various corners, including retired British Army Colonel Richard Kemp. The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst notably snubbed Harry in a book honoring notable alumni, leading to speculation about the reasons behind the exclusion.

The Ceremony Continues

Despite the criticism, Harry is set to be honored at the ceremony, hosted by actor John Travolta, on January 19 in Beverly Hills. This induction into the US Aviation Hall of Fame has led to comparisons with aviation legends like Chuck Yeager and Amelia Earhart, causing further debate about the award’s validity.

In conclusion, Harry’s recognition as a ‘Living Legend of Aviation’ has sparked a debate about the criteria for such recognitions, the role of celebrity in these decisions, and the balance between acknowledging service and genuine achievement in the field of aviation.

0
Aviation Military United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
4 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Incident Raises Alarm Over Aircraft Safety
In the early hours of Friday, an Alaska Airlines flight carrying 177 souls had to perform an emergency landing after a panel of the newly commissioned Boeing 737 Max 9 detached mid-flight, leaving a harrowing hole in the side of the aircraft. Miraculously, no lives were lost or seriously affected by this incident. However, it
Boeing 737 Max 9 Incident Raises Alarm Over Aircraft Safety
Sawyer Spielberg Shares His Acting Journey and Role in 'Masters of the Air'
4 hours ago
Sawyer Spielberg Shares His Acting Journey and Role in 'Masters of the Air'
Brazilian Airline Gol Calls for Quality Checks and Risk Mitigation in Aviation Industry
4 hours ago
Brazilian Airline Gol Calls for Quality Checks and Risk Mitigation in Aviation Industry
Selfridge ANGB Set to Host Next Squadron of KC-46A Pegasus Aircraft
26 mins ago
Selfridge ANGB Set to Host Next Squadron of KC-46A Pegasus Aircraft
Atlas Air Enhances Fleet with New Boeing 777 Freighter Under MSC Agreement
35 mins ago
Atlas Air Enhances Fleet with New Boeing 777 Freighter Under MSC Agreement
Unseen Orchestra: The Intricacies of Cabin Crew Communication on Large Aircraft
2 hours ago
Unseen Orchestra: The Intricacies of Cabin Crew Communication on Large Aircraft
Latest Headlines
World News
Peyton Woodyard Emerges as Man of the Year at 2023 All-American Bowl
3 mins
Peyton Woodyard Emerges as Man of the Year at 2023 All-American Bowl
Southampton's Next Generation Takes on Unbeaten Tottenham in Premier League 2 Clash
3 mins
Southampton's Next Generation Takes on Unbeaten Tottenham in Premier League 2 Clash
ASBH Claims Sixth Consecutive Win, Defeating Colomiers 19-23
4 mins
ASBH Claims Sixth Consecutive Win, Defeating Colomiers 19-23
Bagnols Marcoule Pétanque Club Kicks Off Seasonal Training: A Blend of Competition and Camaraderie
4 mins
Bagnols Marcoule Pétanque Club Kicks Off Seasonal Training: A Blend of Competition and Camaraderie
San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations
5 mins
San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
6 mins
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
6 mins
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host 'The Mental Game,' Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness
7 mins
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host 'The Mental Game,' Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness
Bill Belichick's Departure: A Lasting Legacy and a Tattoo Tribute
7 mins
Bill Belichick's Departure: A Lasting Legacy and a Tattoo Tribute
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app