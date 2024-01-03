en English
Prince Harry’s Life in 2024: Astrologer Predicts Transformative Changes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:34 am EST
2024 is poised to be a defining year for Prince Harry, as per predictions made by Princess Diana’s astrologer, Debbie Frank. She suggests that the Duke of Sussex, along with his wife Meghan Markle, could be on the cusp of transformative changes. April, in particular, stands out as a pivotal month. According to their astrological chart, Harry might bid farewell to his Montecito residence, seeking a fresh start with his family in an unexpected locale. This move, if it materializes, could catch the Royal Family off guard.

Prince Harry’s Midlife Crisis?

As Prince Harry nears his 40th birthday in September, Frank anticipates an astrological mid-life crisis. This could lead the Duke to reevaluate his life’s direction and might result in potential disagreements. However, the Sussexes are expected to remain busy with various projects throughout the year.

Sussexes’ Literary Endeavors

Rumors are rife about Meghan Markle working on a tell-all memoir. This follows the publication of Harry’s book ‘Spare’ as part of their four-book deal with Penguin Random House. Meghan has already published a book titled ‘The Bench’, and a ‘wellness’ book is believed to be in the pipeline. Speculation is high about the contents of Meghan’s memoir, with potential criticisms of the royal family being a hot topic of discussion. However, a PR expert cautions that 2024 may not be the right time for such a release.

Continued Strain with the Royal Family

Despite these impending changes, the strained relationship between the Sussexes and the Royal Family is predicted to continue throughout 2024. Experts see a vast chasm between the two parties, making reconciliation unlikely in the near future. However, Prince Harry reportedly maintains cordial relations with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and Meghan encourages him to take a more active role in their professional endeavors.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

