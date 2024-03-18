Prince Harry's Las Vegas Briefs Fetch £200K at Auction: A Royal Relic Turns Heads

In an unprecedented event that has caught the eye of collectors and royal watchers alike, a pair of plain black briefs, allegedly worn by Prince Harry during a notorious Las Vegas party in 2012, has been sold at auction for a staggering £200,000. The buyer, a San Diego strip club owner named Dino Palmiotto, is reportedly creating a shrine for the royal undergarments, now dubbed as the 'crown jewels' of memorabilia.

From Las Vegas to Legendary Status

The journey of these briefs from a Las Vegas hotel room to an auction block is as intriguing as it is unexpected. Dominatrix Carrie Royale, who claims to have been with Prince Harry on that infamous night, decided to sell the briefs, turning a personal memento into a public spectacle. Palmiotto's purchase and subsequent plans to enshrine the underwear have only added to the lore, making these possibly the most famous pair of briefs in the world.

What's Underneath Counts

Aside from their royal connection, the auction of Prince Harry's briefs opens up a broader conversation about men's underwear and its significance in fashion and personal expression. From the functional to the flamboyant, men's choices in underwear can reflect personality, status, and even aspirations. With brands ranging from Marks & Spencer to Calvin Klein and Gucci, the market is as varied as it is competitive. Yet, none have fetched a price or garnered attention quite like this simple pair of black trunks.

A Shrine for the Duke's Drawers

Palmiotto's decision to insure the briefs for £780K and display them in his strip club, Exposé, underlines the unique place this piece of royal memorabilia holds in popular culture. It's a testament to the enduring fascination with the British Royal Family and the lengths to which collectors will go to own a piece of their history. The increased security measures at the club to protect the underwear underscore their perceived value and the bizarre yet undeniable appeal of owning such intimate royal relics.

This sale not only highlights the oddities that can emerge from celebrity and royal memorabilia collections but also prompts reflection on the nature of value and the stories we attach to seemingly mundane objects. In the end, the tale of Prince Harry's briefs is more than just a quirky auction story; it's a narrative about fascination, fame, and the financial lengths some will go to capture a piece of it.