Prince Harry's Fashion Quirk Amidst Unfolding Royal Controversy

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was recently observed jogging in the sunny Santa Barbara, California, donning a beanie and a puffer coat from the luxury brand Loro Piana. Quite intriguingly, this choice of attire was in stark contrast to the relatively mild temperatures in the region, recorded at 15C (59F) in the early morning and rising to 17C (62.6F) by noon.

Advertisment

The Fashion Paradox

His ensemble, which included a purple shirt and light material shorts under the coat, sparked attention and speculation. The fashion conundrum stands out more as the Duke's spouse, Meghan Markle, has also been seen opting for warm clothes in comparatively mild weather. She was once noted wearing a Max Mara wool coat during a warm day in Montecito, and on another occasion, she sported heavy coats during a trip to New York when temperatures soared to the mid-20s Celsius with high humidity.

Celebrity stylist Miranda Holder shared her perspective, suggesting Meghan might choose coats to appear more pulled together or use them as a 'comfort blanket.' However, the decision to wear heavy coats in mild climates like Los Angeles is seen as a curious choice by fashion connoisseurs.

Advertisment

Controversy Beyond Fashion

Prince Harry's appearance comes amidst reports about Queen Elizabeth's distress over Harry and Meghan's use of the name 'Lilibet' for their daughter, a nickname treasured by the late monarch. Furthermore, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they had received her blessing to use the name. This claim has been contested by members of the Queen's staff, adding fuel to the ongoing controversy.

This sighting is Prince Harry's first since the disclosure of Queen Elizabeth's distress over the naming issue, casting a deeper shadow over the already strained royal relations.