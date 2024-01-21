Prince Harry Warned Over Association with Controversial German Figure

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has landed himself in the midst of controversy after a selfie with Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, an infamous German figure dubbed the 'King of Trash TV'. The photograph was taken at the 'Living Legends of Aviation' awards ceremony in Los Angeles, an event honouring advancements and accomplishments in aviation.

A Disputed Royal Connection

Prince Mario-Max, a former contestant on Celebrity Big Brother and a host on TV shopping channels, claims to be a distant cousin of the British Royal Family. This claim, however, has been sternly disputed by Prince Alexander of Schaumburg-Lippe. According to Alexander, Mario-Max has been exploiting the family name for personal benefit, including selling a so-called wealth elixir.

Prince Alexander's Warning

In response to the public interaction between Prince Harry and Mario-Max, Prince Alexander issued a stark warning to the Duke of Sussex. He advised Harry to steer clear of the controversial German figure, admonishing that the Duke 'cannot stoop lower' than being publicly seen with him. Alexander's comments underscore the disapproval and concern within certain circles about the association.

Social Media Reaction

The selfie, and the subsequent controversy, have sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. The public's response has been mixed, with some expressing surprise at Prince Harry's casual interaction with a figure as contentious as Mario-Max. Others, however, see it as a testament to Harry's easy-going nature and his ability to interact with people from all walks of life.

The incident underscores the delicate balance that public figures, particularly those of royal lineage, must maintain in their social interactions. The controversy surrounding Prince Harry's selfie with Mario-Max serves as a reminder of the scrutiny and potential backlash that can follow even the most innocent of actions.