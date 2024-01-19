Prince Harry Honored as Aviation 'Living Legend': A Cause for Celebration or Controversy?

In a move that has ignited both celebration and skepticism, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is poised to be honored as a Living Legend of Aviation. This recognition, to be bestowed upon him at a ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, has sparked a storm of controversy. Critics, including defense chiefs and royal experts, are questioning his selection over other notable figures, such as Tim Peake, the first British astronaut to perform a spacewalk.

Advertisment

Controversy Surrounding the Award

Prince Harry's recognition as a 'Living Legend' of aviation has elicited a mixed bag of reactions. On one hand, the Duke of Sussex's supporters point out his commitment to philanthropy, advocacy for military veterans, and dedication to causes such as mental wellness and environmentalism as justification for the award. However, the critics, including Admiral Lord West, former head of the Royal Navy, and retired British Army Colonel Richard Kemp, have expressed doubts about the award's authenticity. They suggest that the accolade is more about celebrity status than actual merit.

The Duke's Response

Advertisment

Amid the criticism, Prince Harry is expected to accept the award and pay homage to his fellow soldiers from his tours in Afghanistan, as well as participants of the Invictus Games. This event, founded by Prince Harry himself, is designed to inspire and support wounded military personnel. The award also acknowledges Prince Harry's efforts in assisting military individuals both during and after their service.

Events at the Ceremony

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, are set to make a red carpet appearance at the event. Hosted by actor John Travolta, who played a pivotal role in securing the award for Prince Harry, the ceremony will take place amid a whirlwind of praise and skepticism. Simultaneously, there are health concerns for senior royals King Charles and Princess Kate, with the Princess recovering from surgery, and the King set for treatment next week, adding another layer of complexity to the scenario.