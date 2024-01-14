en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Prince Harry and Meghan Give Royal Welcome to Ellen DeGeneres’ Chicken

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Prince Harry and Meghan Give Royal Welcome to Ellen DeGeneres’ Chicken

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed a new feathery resident into their backyard. Sinkie, a chicken formerly part of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s flock, has found a cozy spot under the Sussex’s care. Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion, just five minutes away from Ellen’s estate, has become a safe haven for the chicken, highlighting the bond between the two families.

A Royal Coop

Sinkie was moved out of Ellen’s coop due to the relentless bullying from other chickens. Following a difficult period with a broken fibula, the chicken found it hard to reintegrate into her old environment. However, Harry and Meghan’s backyard, known for its ‘Archie’s Chick Inn’, has provided the perfect place for Sinkie to recover and thrive. Known for their love of rescuing, the Sussexes have been close friends with Ellen for years, often seen attending significant events in each other’s lives.

Chicken Turned Neighbor

Ellen and Portia’s decision to rehome Sinkie with their neighbors, Harry and Meghan, is a testament to their close relationship. The royal couple’s adoption of Sinkie, initiated out of a need to help the chicken find a more peaceful environment, has sparked excitement among royal fans. Speculations are now rife about Sinkie’s royal title and the care she will receive from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Humanity Behind the Headlines

Beyond the lighthearted headlines about Sinkie’s royal relocation, the story paints a picture of neighborly kindness and the importance of rescue and care. Harry and Meghan‘s act of welcoming Sinkie into their home underlines their commitment to living authentically, stepping back from royal duties to create a nurturing environment for all creatures. It’s a small but significant testament to their compassion and their ongoing friendship with Ellen and Portia.

0
Pets United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
3 mins ago
Houseplants: A New Spectrum of Hues and Textures for Indoor Gardening
As the winter months stretch their arms, many seek solace in the vibrant hues and soothing greenery of indoor plants—nature’s own mood enhancers. In the world of houseplants, the usual suspects—rubber trees, philodendrons, and snake plants—have been capturing hearts with their new colorful varieties, adding a fresh spin to indoor gardening. Varieties of Rubber Trees:
Houseplants: A New Spectrum of Hues and Textures for Indoor Gardening
Jamaica's Royal Caribbean Terrier: From Neglect to Recognition and Therapy
8 hours ago
Jamaica's Royal Caribbean Terrier: From Neglect to Recognition and Therapy
Many Tears Animal Rescue: Dogs Ready for Loving Homes
9 hours ago
Many Tears Animal Rescue: Dogs Ready for Loving Homes
Pennsylvania Church's Pet Food Pantry Nourishes Community Unity
6 mins ago
Pennsylvania Church's Pet Food Pantry Nourishes Community Unity
North Carolina: A Haven for Animal Welfare Initiatives
8 hours ago
North Carolina: A Haven for Animal Welfare Initiatives
Denver's Homeless in Winter: A Battle Against Cold and Policy
8 hours ago
Denver's Homeless in Winter: A Battle Against Cold and Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
White House Prepares for Possible Shutdown Amid Budget Tussle
31 seconds
White House Prepares for Possible Shutdown Amid Budget Tussle
Palestinian Footballer Mahmoud Wadi's Personal Tragedy Amidst Asian Cup Preparations
31 seconds
Palestinian Footballer Mahmoud Wadi's Personal Tragedy Amidst Asian Cup Preparations
Nigeria in Focus: Business Leaders Awards 2024 and Political Alliances
42 seconds
Nigeria in Focus: Business Leaders Awards 2024 and Political Alliances
Utah Legislature Bolsters Bid for Major League Baseball Team with New Resolution
1 min
Utah Legislature Bolsters Bid for Major League Baseball Team with New Resolution
Bermuda's Erica Hawley Triumphs in BF&M 10K Race, Sets Sights on Paris Olympics
1 min
Bermuda's Erica Hawley Triumphs in BF&M 10K Race, Sets Sights on Paris Olympics
An Se-young Overcomes Knee Issues to Triumph at Malaysia Open
2 mins
An Se-young Overcomes Knee Issues to Triumph at Malaysia Open
Greg Rutherford Swaps Spikes for Skates in Dancing on Ice 2023
2 mins
Greg Rutherford Swaps Spikes for Skates in Dancing on Ice 2023
Eduardo da Silva: From Arsenal to Gillingham Town, A Journey of Rediscovery
2 mins
Eduardo da Silva: From Arsenal to Gillingham Town, A Journey of Rediscovery
Dodgers Branded Potential 'Super Team' Amid 2024 Season Uncertainties
4 mins
Dodgers Branded Potential 'Super Team' Amid 2024 Season Uncertainties
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app