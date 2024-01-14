Prince Harry and Meghan Give Royal Welcome to Ellen DeGeneres’ Chicken

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed a new feathery resident into their backyard. Sinkie, a chicken formerly part of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s flock, has found a cozy spot under the Sussex’s care. Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion, just five minutes away from Ellen’s estate, has become a safe haven for the chicken, highlighting the bond between the two families.

A Royal Coop

Sinkie was moved out of Ellen’s coop due to the relentless bullying from other chickens. Following a difficult period with a broken fibula, the chicken found it hard to reintegrate into her old environment. However, Harry and Meghan’s backyard, known for its ‘Archie’s Chick Inn’, has provided the perfect place for Sinkie to recover and thrive. Known for their love of rescuing, the Sussexes have been close friends with Ellen for years, often seen attending significant events in each other’s lives.

Chicken Turned Neighbor

Ellen and Portia’s decision to rehome Sinkie with their neighbors, Harry and Meghan, is a testament to their close relationship. The royal couple’s adoption of Sinkie, initiated out of a need to help the chicken find a more peaceful environment, has sparked excitement among royal fans. Speculations are now rife about Sinkie’s royal title and the care she will receive from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Humanity Behind the Headlines

Beyond the lighthearted headlines about Sinkie’s royal relocation, the story paints a picture of neighborly kindness and the importance of rescue and care. Harry and Meghan‘s act of welcoming Sinkie into their home underlines their commitment to living authentically, stepping back from royal duties to create a nurturing environment for all creatures. It’s a small but significant testament to their compassion and their ongoing friendship with Ellen and Portia.