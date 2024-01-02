en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Prince George’s County, Maryland, Celebrates Two Major Powerball Wins

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Prince George’s County, Maryland, Celebrates Two Major Powerball Wins

Two fortunate winners from Prince George’s County, Maryland, are today reveling in the afterglow of a significant Powerball victory. One of these lucky individuals holds a second-tier prize ticket worth a whopping $1 million, while the other is the recipient of a third-tier Double Play bounty of $50,000.

Winning Locations Revealed

The million-dollar ticket made its way into the hands of a fortunate patron at the Green Meadows Exxon, situated at 6762 Riggs Road in Hyattsville. On the other side of the county, the $50,000 windfall found its owner at a 7-Eleven store located at 9500 Ruby Lockhart Blvd. in Bowie.

Officials Confirm the Victorious Tickets

These wins were subsequently ratified by lottery officials, marking a noteworthy occurrence for the local winners. The announcement of these victories is poised to spark a wave of euphoria among residents and lottery enthusiasts, as such wins often bear the potential to transform lives dramatically.

Powerball’s Larger Landscape

These wins are part of a broader Powerball landscape that has recently been marked by substantial payouts. An eye-watering Powerball ticket worth $842.4 million was sold in Michigan, marking the fifth-largest prize in the history of the game. Other noteworthy wins include $2 million prizes in Florida and Texas, alongside $1 million prizes in California, Connecticut, and Florida.

The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49, and the Powerball number was 1. As the dust settles on these considerable wins, the Powerball jackpot now resets to $20 million for the upcoming Wednesday drawing.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Adam Fox Returns to Rangers in Pivotal Clash Against Hurricanes

By Salman Khan

Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director

By Muhammad Jawad

Harvard University President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy

By Israel Ojoko

William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024

By Wojciech Zylm

Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter ...
@NFL · 1 min
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter ...
heart comment 0
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West

By Salman Khan

Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West
Catholic Trade Schools: An Emerging Solution to U.S. Labor Shortage

By Mazhar Abbas

Catholic Trade Schools: An Emerging Solution to U.S. Labor Shortage
Long Island Man Arrested for DUI and Child Endangerment Following Car Crash

By Nimrah Khatoon

Long Island Man Arrested for DUI and Child Endangerment Following Car Crash
Oakland Officer Tuan Le Fatally Shot in Line of Duty, Arrests Made

By Mazhar Abbas

Oakland Officer Tuan Le Fatally Shot in Line of Duty, Arrests Made
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolutionizing Understanding of Breast Cancer Heterogeneity with Cyclic Immunofluorescence
17 seconds
Revolutionizing Understanding of Breast Cancer Heterogeneity with Cyclic Immunofluorescence
Adam Fox Returns to Rangers in Pivotal Clash Against Hurricanes
19 seconds
Adam Fox Returns to Rangers in Pivotal Clash Against Hurricanes
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
1 min
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024
1 min
William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter
1 min
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West
1 min
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West
OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons
1 min
OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons
John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship
2 mins
John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship
CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services
2 mins
CPI (M) Secretary Calls for More Suitable Ships in Meeting with Director of Shipping Services
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app