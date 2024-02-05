Primoris Services Corporation Sees Significant Growth in Project Backlog

Primoris Services Corporation, a renowned specialty contractor, has reported a substantial rise in its project backlog, with a particular emphasis on the Energy sector. The company's President and CEO, Tom McCormick, attributed this expansion to strong client relations and impeccable execution skills. The upcoming projects include utility-scale solar initiatives and a repowering project, which are expected to meet the energy needs of numerous households across various states.

Securing Contracts Worth $1.1 Billion

Primoris Services Corporation has declared the procurement of contracts valued at roughly $1.1 billion. This includes $700 million for utility-scale solar projects and $350 million for a natural gas repowering project complemented by battery energy storage. The awards are set to boost the company's project backlog in the Energy segment, with the commencement of projects scheduled for 2024 and 2025.

Spotlight on Expertise and Strategy

The company's prowess in executing large-scale projects and its strategic positioning to leverage the escalating demand for clean energy solutions are getting highlighted. The awards comprise over $700 million for the engineering, procurement, and construction of utility-scale solar projects secured in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a natural gas repowering project with battery energy storage valued at over $350 million, awarded in the first quarter of 2024.

Project Timelines

The projects are marked to begin in the second and third quarters of 2024 and in early 2025, fuelling growth in the backlog of projects in the Energy segment. Primoris Services Corporation prides itself on its foundation of trust and is dedicated to providing engineering, construction, and maintenance services that contribute to societal development.

The company's forward-looking statements regarding its future performance and project outcomes were also included in the announcement, issuing a warning about the inherent risks and uncertainties that could influence actual results. These statements have been made in accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations and are available for public scrutiny.