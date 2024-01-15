Primordial Ride at Utah's Lagoon Named 2024's Best New Attraction

The accolade of '2024's best new theme park attraction' as designated by USA Today's panel of experts has been bestowed upon the Primordial ride at Utah's Lagoon theme park. The novelty of this roller coaster, launched in September 2023, lies in its distinctive '3-D interactive coaster' design, a feature that sets it apart within Lagoon's assortment of rides.

Advertisment

Primordial: A Testament to Local Ingenuity

The creation of Primordial is particularly remarkable due to its incorporation of approximately 75% local vendors and manufacturers. This not only mirrors Utah's spirit but also stands as a testament to the state's prowess in theme park attraction construction. The ride's Director of Special Events at the park, Julie Freed, underlined the state-of-the-art aspects of the ride. These include the track, screens, game systems, and narrative components, all designed to provide an immersive experience for riders.

A Broad Appeal and Interactive Experience

Advertisment

The Primordial ride's unique features such as a 31-foot-tall vertical drop and interactive gaming elements distinguish it within the theme park. With a minimum height requirement of only 36 inches and a top speed of 40 mph, the ride caters to a wide demographic, from children to thrill-seekers. The narrative of the ride stimulates players to 'save the good guy,' further enhancing the interactive and engaging nature of the experience. A generous run time of five minutes for gameplay is offered to riders, ensuring an extended and enjoyable ride.

Multiple Endings and High Praise

Over 5,000 square feet of screens are seamlessly integrated into the ride for interactive gameplay. An intriguing feature of this ride is the possibility of multiple endings achieved through track switching, adding an element of surprise and unpredictability. Derek Perry, a member of the American Coaster Enthusiasts club, lauded the ride for its broad appeal and its fast-paced, well-themed design, hinting at its potential for enduring popularity among theme park enthusiasts.