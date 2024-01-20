Pride Display at Texas State University's Library: A Celebration of Diversity or a Shift towards Indoctrination?

In the heart of Texas State University's Alkek Library, a vibrant tableau of LGBTQ+ pride comes alive. The library has curated a Pride Display, a proud echo of diversity and inclusivity, featuring an eclectic mix of LGBTQ+ themed books. The collection spans various genres, reaching out to different age groups and interests, from children's literature and graphic novels to fiction and non-fiction.

A Pride Display to Celebrate All Year Round

The Pride Display is not a fleeting celebration restricted to Pride Month. Instead, it's a year-round testament to the LGBTQ+ community, reflecting the library's commitment to creating an inclusive space. Among the many books featured, one standout is Jazz Jennings' autobiography, "Being Jazz: my life as a (transgender) teen," a compelling insight into the life of a transgender teen navigating societal norms.

Classic Myths and Modern Retellings

Interestingly, the display combines the Pride-themed books with classic myths and their modern retellings. This blending has sparked curiosity and raised questions about the rationale behind the curation. Does it suggest a connection between these timeless tales and the modern LGBTQ+ narratives? The answer remains a mystery, shrouded in the silent pages of the books.

Art and Criticism

Complementing the Pride Display is a striking art installation by Henna Punjabi—a progress pride flag woven with bright ribbons, a symbol of the evolving LGBTQ+ community. Despite its intention to spread acceptance and awareness, the display has not been without its share of criticism. Some view it as a shift from education to indoctrination, accusing the education system of promoting ideologies they perceive as detrimental to children and young people.