Price-Gouging Laws Triggered in California Amid State of Emergency

California Governor, Gavin Newsom, has declared a state of emergency in response to severe winter storms. This action has triggered anti-price gouging laws across several counties including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura.

Legal Restrictions on Price Increases

As a consequence of the state of emergency, businesses, including self-storage facilities, are now legally restricted from increasing prices by more than 10% from what they were prior to the emergency. This regulation is designed to protect consumers from being taken advantage of during a time of crisis.

Duration of Price-Gouging Protections

These price-gouging protections are set to last for 30 days following the declaration of a state of emergency. However, there may be an extension of these protections for up to 180 days for services related to reconstruction and emergency cleanup. Exceptions to these durations may occur if state and local officials issue additional orders to extend the protections.

Importance of Compliance

The California Self Storage Association has alerted its members about these regulatory measures. The association has stressed the importance of compliance to avoid legal repercussions. The state of emergency is set to expire on March 5, 2024, with a potential for extension.