en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Price Gouging Amid Winter Storms: New York Attorney General Issues Stern Warning

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
Price Gouging Amid Winter Storms: New York Attorney General Issues Stern Warning

New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, has issued a stern warning against the price gouging of essential items amidst the unforgiving winter storms battering Western and Northern New York. This comes in the wake of a state of emergency declaration in 15 counties, a measure prompted by severe weather conditions characterized by heavy winds and lake effect snow.

Price Gouging Statute: A Protection for Consumers

The state’s price gouging statute stands as a bulwark against businesses that may be tempted to exploit natural disasters for economic gain. This law specifically bars the excessive pricing of essential goods and services during emergencies. The list of items protected by this legislative provision is comprehensive, accounting for all necessities crucial to the health, safety, and welfare of consumers. It includes food, water, gasoline, generators, batteries, flashlights, hotel lodging, and transportation services.

Crackdown on Unethical Practices

Attorney General James’s message to New Yorkers was unequivocal: price gouging is both illegal and unethical. She was emphatic in encouraging residents to report any instances of this prohibited practice to her office. This alert serves a dual purpose. On one hand, it seeks to shield consumers from unfair economic exploitation as they grapple with the fallout from the storms. On the other, it aims to ensure that residents can secure necessary supplies without fear of being overcharged.

Unrelenting in the Face of Adversity

As the winter storms continue to wreak havoc on Western and Northern New York, residents find themselves in a struggle for access to vital goods. Yet, amidst the adversity, the Attorney General’s warning serves as a beacon of hope – a promise that the state will not tolerate exploitation in the face of emergency, and a testament to the resilience of New York’s legislative systems designed to protect its citizens.

0
United States Weather
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
39 seconds ago
Daniel Tosh Criticizes Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Lyric, Swifties Defend
Renowned comedian and podcast host, Daniel Tosh, has taken a jab at pop sensation Taylor Swift’s lyricism during a recent episode of his Tosh Show podcast. The bone of contention is a specific lyric from Swift’s chart-topping hit ‘Lover.’ The lyric, “We can leave the Christmas lights up ’til January,” sparked Tosh’s criticism, who found
Daniel Tosh Criticizes Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Lyric, Swifties Defend
Iowa's Economic Windfall: Capitalizing on Presidential Caucuses
2 mins ago
Iowa's Economic Windfall: Capitalizing on Presidential Caucuses
Republican Joseph Howe Backs Haley as Trump Leads Iowa Caucus Polls
3 mins ago
Republican Joseph Howe Backs Haley as Trump Leads Iowa Caucus Polls
Demon Slayer's Global Impact and the Rise of Godzilla Minus One at the Box Office
42 seconds ago
Demon Slayer's Global Impact and the Rise of Godzilla Minus One at the Box Office
Striking a Chord Against Parkinson's: The Light of Day Foundation's Concert Series
47 seconds ago
Striking a Chord Against Parkinson's: The Light of Day Foundation's Concert Series
Triple Hit-and-Run Claims Life in Pacoima: City Offers $50,000 Reward
48 seconds ago
Triple Hit-and-Run Claims Life in Pacoima: City Offers $50,000 Reward
Latest Headlines
World News
APC Refutes Claims of Trading Off Kano Governorship, Cites Supreme Court's Rule of Law
33 seconds
APC Refutes Claims of Trading Off Kano Governorship, Cites Supreme Court's Rule of Law
Striking a Chord Against Parkinson's: The Light of Day Foundation's Concert Series
48 seconds
Striking a Chord Against Parkinson's: The Light of Day Foundation's Concert Series
AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast Rises to the Challenge as Host Nation
2 mins
AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast Rises to the Challenge as Host Nation
Iowa's Economic Windfall: Capitalizing on Presidential Caucuses
2 mins
Iowa's Economic Windfall: Capitalizing on Presidential Caucuses
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Debate Sparked by Lineup
2 mins
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Debate Sparked by Lineup
Republican Joseph Howe Backs Haley as Trump Leads Iowa Caucus Polls
3 mins
Republican Joseph Howe Backs Haley as Trump Leads Iowa Caucus Polls
Ghana Begins 2023 AFCON Campaign: An Encounter with Cape Verde
5 mins
Ghana Begins 2023 AFCON Campaign: An Encounter with Cape Verde
Bul FC Resumes Training, Eyes First League Title
6 mins
Bul FC Resumes Training, Eyes First League Title
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
12 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app