Preylock Holdings Secures Financing for Nvidia's Headquarters

Preylock Holdings, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm, has secured substantial financing for the headquarters of Nvidia, a leading computer graphics processing company. This financing includes a $130 million senior mortgage and a $50.5 million mezzanine loan, both provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank. The loans are secured by the office and laboratory campus, which spans approximately 550,000 square feet and is primarily dedicated to research and development.

Nvidia's Expanding Campus

The campus, purchased by Preylock in 2017 for $109 million, was appraised last year at an impressive $350 million. The significant growth in Nvidia's presence on the campus has led to the takeover of space previously leased by Futurewei. Currently, the campus is fully leased to Nvidia and another tenant.

Preylock's Financial Strategy

The senior loan, with a five-year term and a fixed interest rate of 6.88 percent, is expected to become part of a commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan, set to close next month. The new debt, combined with $8.5 million in equity, was utilized to pay off a previous loan of $167 million and to finance tenant improvements.

Nvidia's Market Performance

Nvidia's stock has shown substantial growth, quadrupling over the past year, with its market capitalization reaching a staggering $1.5 trillion. This financial performance and focus on AI have made the campus an attractive property, with Preylock receiving multiple offers to purchase it. However, the firm's investors are currently satisfied with its performance.