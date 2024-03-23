Pretty Woman Cast 34 Years Later: Julia Roberts, Richard Gere's Stellar Journeys

It's been over three decades since the release of 'Pretty Woman', a film that not only redefined romantic comedies but also catapulted its cast into the limelight, particularly Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Released on March 23, 1990, this Garry Marshall-directed classic has grossed over $178 million worldwide, becoming a timeless piece in cinematic history. On its 34th anniversary, let's delve into where the stars of this beloved movie are now, uncovering their paths post-'Pretty Woman' fame.

Julia Roberts: From Vivian Ward to Hollywood Royalty

Julia Roberts, who played the charismatic Vivian Ward, has since evolved into one of Hollywood's most esteemed actresses. After 'Pretty Woman', Roberts experienced a series of successful roles in both dramas and comedies, including 'The Pelican Brief', 'Hook', and 'My Best Friend's Wedding'. Her role in 'Erin Brockovich' earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Recently, she has ventured into television, starring in series like 'Gaslit' and 'Homecoming'. Off-screen, Roberts is a mother to three children with husband Danny Moder.

Richard Gere: An Enduring Film Icon

Richard Gere's portrayal of the business mogul Edward Lewis remains one of his most memorable roles. Prior to 'Pretty Woman', Gere had already made a mark with films like 'American Gigolo' and 'An Officer and a Gentleman'. His career did not slow down post-'Pretty Woman', with significant roles in 'Chicago', earning him a Golden Globe, and more recently in 'And the Band Played On'. Gere, now 74, has continued to be a prominent figure in Hollywood, balancing his career with a fulfilling personal life, including his marriage to Alejandra Silva and their two children.

Supporting Cast: Vital Contributions to a Classic

Laura San Giacomo and Hector Elizondo, who played Kit De Luca and Barney Thompson respectively, brought depth and warmth to the film. San Giacomo, known for her role in 'Sex, Lies, and Videotape' before joining 'Pretty Woman', went on to star in successful series like 'Just Shoot Me' and 'Saving Grace'. Elizondo, a longtime collaborator of Marshall's, has enjoyed a prolific career in both film and television, with roles in 'Runaway Bride', 'Chicago Hope', and more. Jason Alexander, who portrayed Philip Stuckey, had already gained fame through 'Seinfeld' and continued to enjoy a successful career in television and theater.

As we reflect on the journey of the 'Pretty Woman' cast, it's evident that the film was not just a career highlight but also a launching pad for many of its stars. Their subsequent successes in both film and television demonstrate the enduring legacy of 'Pretty Woman', not just as a cultural phenomenon but as a milestone in the careers of its beloved cast. The film, with its fairy-tale charm and unforgettable performances, continues to captivate audiences, proving that its magic is indeed timeless.